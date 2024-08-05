Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
20 Lekë 1968. Without countermark (Albania, People's Republic)
Variety: Without countermark
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,95 g
- Pure gold (0,1143 oz) 3,555 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Albania
- Period People's Republic
- Denomination 20 Lekë
- Year 1968
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 20 Lekë 1968 . Without countermark. This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 27301 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,116. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (4)
- HERVERA (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (5)
- Rauch (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (4)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 6, 2019
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 13, 2018
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 4, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
