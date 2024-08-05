Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

20 Lekë 1968. Without countermark (Albania, People's Republic)

Variety: Without countermark

Obverse 20 Lekë 1968 Without countermark - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic Reverse 20 Lekë 1968 Without countermark - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,95 g
  • Pure gold (0,1143 oz) 3,555 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period People's Republic
  • Denomination 20 Lekë
  • Year 1968
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 20 Lekë 1968 . Without countermark. This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 27301 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,116. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Heritage - October 14, 2021
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Heritage - October 14, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2021
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2021
Condition PF68 PCGS
Selling price
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Karamitsos - April 6, 2019
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 6, 2019
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Warin Global Investments - November 13, 2018
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 13, 2018
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction WAG - June 5, 2016
Seller WAG
Date June 5, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 4, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 4, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Heritage - February 7, 2013
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Heritage - February 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date February 7, 2013
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
