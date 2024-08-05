Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
20 Lekë 1968. Oval countermark (Albania, People's Republic)
Variety: Oval countermark
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,95 g
- Pure gold (0,1143 oz) 3,555 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,920
Description
- Country Albania
- Period People's Republic
- Denomination 20 Lekë
- Year 1968
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 20 Lekë 1968 . Oval countermark. This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 1283 sold at the Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l. auction for EUR 475. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 475 EUR
Seller Inasta
Date April 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
395 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma
Date June 18, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PF67 ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Holmasto
Date March 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 8, 2018
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
