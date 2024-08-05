Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

20 Lekë 1968. Oval countermark (Albania, People's Republic)

Variety: Oval countermark

Obverse 20 Lekë 1968 Oval countermark - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic Reverse 20 Lekë 1968 Oval countermark - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,95 g
  • Pure gold (0,1143 oz) 3,555 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,920

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period People's Republic
  • Denomination 20 Lekë
  • Year 1968
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 20 Lekë 1968 . Oval countermark. This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 1283 sold at the Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l. auction for EUR 475. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Coins Auction Hermsdorf - July 25, 2024
Seller Coins Auction Hermsdorf
Date July 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 5, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 475 EUR
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Inasta - April 26, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date April 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
395 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Heritage - February 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Nomisma - June 18, 2022
Seller Nomisma
Date June 18, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PF67 ANACS
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Heritage - March 13, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Holmasto - March 12, 2022
Seller Holmasto
Date March 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Auction World - October 21, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Heritage - March 8, 2018
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Heritage - March 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date March 8, 2018
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Felzmann - November 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Albania 20 Lekë 1968 at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Lekë 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

