A10 by Artmark
Company Description
- Name A10 by Artmark
- Country Romania
- Year of foundation 2008
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://www.artmark.ro/en
Bucharest Office
- Country Romania
- City Bucharest
- Address Cesianu-Racoviţă Palace, C.A. Rosetti Str., no. 5
- Phone +4021 210 30 16
- Email office@artmark.ro
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
July 14, 2023 The Great Small Passions 212 66,022 $
March 31, 2023 A10 by Artmark 165 28,420 $
December 22, 2022 The Cabinet of a Coin Collector. 219 60,742 $
October 11, 2022 The History of the Romanian Coin 280 95,635 $