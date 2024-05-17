Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
A10 by Artmark

Company Description

  • Name A10 by Artmark
  • Country Romania
  • Year of foundation 2008
  • Status Operating organization
  • Official page https://www.artmark.ro/en
Official page

Bucharest Office

Auctions

Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
July 14, 2023 The Great Small Passions 212 66,022 $
March 31, 2023 A10 by Artmark 165 28,420 $
December 22, 2022 The Cabinet of a Coin Collector. 219 60,742 $
October 11, 2022 The History of the Romanian Coin 280 95,635 $