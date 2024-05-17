A10 by Artmark
Firmenbeschreibung
- Name A10 by Artmark
- Land Rumänien
- Gründungsjahr 2008
- Status Betriebsorganisation
- Offizielle Seite https://www.artmark.ro/en
Büro in Bukarest
- Land Rumänien
- Stadt Bukarest
- Adresse Cesianu-Racoviţă Palace, C.A. Rosetti Str., no. 5
- Telefon +4021 210 30 16
- E-mail office@artmark.ro
Auktionen
Bild Datum Beschreibung Losnummer Gesamtumsatz
14. Juli 2023 The Great Small Passions 212 66,022 $
31. März 2023 A10 by Artmark 165 28,420 $
22. Dezember 2022 The Cabinet of a Coin Collector. 219 60,742 $
11. Oktober 2022 The History of the Romanian Coin 280 95,635 $