Katalog Suchen Auktionen Preise
Suchen
USD Währung
language_de Sprache

A10 by Artmark

Firmenbeschreibung

  • Name A10 by Artmark
  • Land Rumänien
  • Gründungsjahr 2008
  • Status Betriebsorganisation
  • Offizielle Seite https://www.artmark.ro/en
Offizielle Seite

Büro in Bukarest

Auktionen

Bild Datum Beschreibung Losnummer Gesamtumsatz
14. Juli 2023 The Great Small Passions 212 66,022 $
31. März 2023 A10 by Artmark 165 28,420 $
22. Dezember 2022 The Cabinet of a Coin Collector. 219 60,742 $
11. Oktober 2022 The History of the Romanian Coin 280 95,635 $