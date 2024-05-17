A10 by Artmark
Identificación de subasta
- Nombre A10 by Artmark
- País Rumania
- Año del fundación 2008
- Estado Organización operativa
- Página oficial https://www.artmark.ro/en
Офис в Бухаресте_ES
- País Rumania
- Ciudad Bucarest
- Dirección Cesianu-Racoviţă Palace, C.A. Rosetti Str., no. 5
- Teléfono +4021 210 30 16
- Email office@artmark.ro
Subastas
Cubierta Fecha Descripción Lotes Importe de ventas
14 de julio de 2023 The Great Small Passions 212 66,022 $
31 de marzo de 2023 A10 by Artmark 165 28,420 $
22 de diciembre de 2022 The Cabinet of a Coin Collector. 219 60,742 $
11 de octubre de 2022 The History of the Romanian Coin 280 95,635 $