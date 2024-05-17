Catálogo Búsqueda Subastas Tarifas
Búsqueda
USD Divisa
language_es Idioma

A10 by Artmark

Identificación de subasta

  • Nombre A10 by Artmark
  • País Rumania
  • Año del fundación 2008
  • Estado Organización operativa
  • Página oficial https://www.artmark.ro/en
Página oficial

Офис в Бухаресте_ES

Subastas

Cubierta Fecha Descripción Lotes Importe de ventas
14 de julio de 2023 The Great Small Passions 212 66,022 $
31 de marzo de 2023 A10 by Artmark 165 28,420 $
22 de diciembre de 2022 The Cabinet of a Coin Collector. 219 60,742 $
11 de octubre de 2022 The History of the Romanian Coin 280 95,635 $