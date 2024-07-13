Auction World

Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
July 13, 2024 July 14, 2024 Auction 37 1981 Bidding is open
April 13, 2024 April 14, 2024 36th Auction 1717 3,745,066 $
January 27, 2024 January 28, 2024 35th Auction 2028 6,010,932 $
October 14, 2023 October 15, 2023 Auction 34 1965 4,083,309 $
July 15, 2023 July 16, 2023 33nd Auction 1905 4,295,326 $
April 15, 2023 April 16, 2023 32nd Auction 1952 5,586,749 $
January 28, 2023 January 29, 2023 31st Auction 2034 6,083,792 $
October 15, 2022 October 16, 2022 30th Auction 1987 4,151,072 $
July 16, 2022 July 17, 2022 29th Auction 1881 4,330,348 $
April 16, 2022 April 17, 2022 28th Auction 2042 5,094,381 $
January 15, 2022 January 16, 2022 27th Auction 2188 1,033,896 $
October 16, 2021 October 17, 2021 26th Auction 1999 4,383,235 $
July 17, 2021 July 19, 2021 25th Auction 2089 4,301,984 $
April 17, 2021 April 18, 2021 24th Auction 1982 5,315,986 $
January 16, 2021 January 17, 2021 23rd Auction 2059 5,035,254 $
October 17, 2020 October 18, 2020 22nd Auction 2006 3,902,398 $
July 18, 2020 July 19, 2020 21st Auction 2137 4,203,241 $
April 18, 2020 April 20, 2020 20th Auction 2077 4,174,779 $
January 18, 2020 January 20, 2020 19th Auction 2153 4,603,638 $
October 20, 2019 18th Auction | Day 2 1046 3,004,059 $