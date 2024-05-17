Österreichischen Numismatische Auktionen
Liste der Auktionshäuser
Name Auktionen Lose Verkaufsmenge Land
Auktionen Frühwald 92 159860 102,624,834 $ Austria
CONCORDIA NUMISMATIC 12 14402 1,329,133 $ Austria
Coins of History 6 1860 277,265 $ Austria
Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG 35 41619 29,117,989 $ Austria
Eid Mar Auctions GmbH 3 2126 288,024 $ Austria
H.D. Rauch 102 195158 111,547,356 $ Austria
KETOS Auctions 1 227 42,353 $ Austria
Numismatik Naumann 146 159415 44,660,508 $ Austria
Numismatik Zöttl 29 29200 2,762,557 $ Austria