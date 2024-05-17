Coins of History
Firmenbeschreibung
- Name Coins of History
- Land Österreich
- Gründungsjahr
- Status Betriebsorganisation
- Offizielle Seite https://coinsofhistory.eu/
Büro in Linz
- Land Österreich
- Stadt Linz
- Adresse Leonfeldner Straße, 203-205
- Telefon +436603637720
- E-mail office@coinsofhistory.eu
Auktionen
Bild Datum Beschreibung Losnummer Gesamtumsatz
4. Februar 2024 E-Live Auktion 6 222 33,515 $
12. März 2023 E-Live Auktion 5 135 31,857 $
15. Januar 2023 E-Live Auktion 4 316 68,488 $
1. Mai 2022 E-Live Auktion 3 300 69,485 $
20. März 2022 E-Live Auktion 2 320 73,920 $
10. März 2019 e-Live Auktion 1 567 -