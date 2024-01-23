US Quarter Dollar 1941 Washington

Lot 4467 1941 Quarter, CAC-Endorsed MS68 Certainly Among the Finest Known 1941 25C MS68 PCGS. CAC. Although plentiful in Mint State, the 1941 issue is highly sought at the MS68 grade, where a few well-known examples vie for the finest-known recognition. A little more than ten years ago The Geyer Family Collection coin realized $18,800 certified MS68 PCGS with CAC endorsement. The present example is almost as well-known and also grades MS68 PCGS with CAC approval. Iridescent shades of golden-brown, emerald-green and a crown of fuscia-pink are the dominant visual characteristics of this spectacular Washington quarter. The design elements are sharply detailed, and the surfaces display vibrant mint luster that resides beneath the colorful patina. Population: 7 in 68 (1 in 68+), 0 finer. CAC: 5 in 68, 0 finer (3/24).( Registry values : N991) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 244X , PCGS# 5814 , Greysheet# 5621 ) Weight: 6.25 grams Metal: 90% Silver, 10% Copper