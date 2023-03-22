US 20 Dollars 1900 Liberty Head

US 20 Dollars 1900 Liberty Head, Obverse - Stack's Bowers, Summer 2025 Global Showcase Auction: Session 10: U.S. Coins Part 2: Silver Dollars to End - Lots 6001-6738, Lot 6455US 20 Dollars 1900 Liberty Head, Reverse - Stack's Bowers, Summer 2025 Global Showcase Auction: Session 10: U.S. Coins Part 2: Silver Dollars to End - Lots 6001-6738, Lot 6455
Stack's Bowers
  • Date
    August 30, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 6455 1900 Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-65+ (PCGS). CAC. Delightful Gem surfaces are sharply struck, intensely lustrous and exhibit handsome rose-gold coloration. Mint records report that 1,874,460 circulation strike double eagles were coined at the Philadelphia Mint in 1900. Tens of thousands of Uncirculated examples are thought to exist and are readily available. This lovely coin originally from the extraordinary Fairmont holdings, rare at the PCGS MS-65+ level, would do equally well in a high grade gold type set or specialized double eagle collection. Provenance: Ex Fairmont Collection. PCGS Population: 40; 4 finer (MS-66+ finest). PCGS# 9037 . NGC ID: 26CP . Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
US 20 Dollars 1900 Liberty Head, Obverse - Stack's Bowers, August 2025 Old Holder Collectors Choice Online Auction: Internet Only - Lots 96001-96222, Lot 96198US 20 Dollars 1900 Liberty Head, Reverse - Stack's Bowers, August 2025 Old Holder Collectors Choice Online Auction: Internet Only - Lots 96001-96222, Lot 96198
Stack's Bowers
  • Date
    August 13, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 96198 1900-S Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-61 (ANACS). OH. PCGS# 9038 . NGC ID: 26CR .
US 20 Dollars 1900 Liberty Head - Heritage Auctions, Auction #1380, Lot 5933
Heritage Auctions
  • Date
    January 14, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 5933 1900 $20 MS64 PCGS. CAC. A popular date for type collectors, the 1900 Liberty double eagle is plentiful as fine as MS64 and somewhat scarce in higher grades. This piece displays a sharp strike and vibrant rose-gold luster, with minimal marks on the obverse that limit the grade. Overall eye appeal is outstanding. The high quality within the grade is confirmed by CAC. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved www.HA.com/TexasAuctioneerLicenseNotice
US 20 Dollars 1900 Liberty Head, Obverse - Heritage Auctions, Auction #1380, Lot 5933US 20 Dollars 1900 Liberty Head, Reverse - Heritage Auctions, Auction #1380, Lot 5933
Heritage Auctions
  • Date
    January 14, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 5933 1900 Double Eagle, MS64 CAC Approved Quality 1900 $20 MS64 PCGS. CAC. A popular date for type collectors, the 1900 Liberty double eagle is plentiful as fine as MS64 and somewhat scarce in higher grades. This piece displays a sharp strike and vibrant rose-gold luster, with minimal marks on the obverse that limit the grade. Overall eye appeal is outstanding. The high quality within the grade is confirmed by CAC.( Registry values : N1793) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 26CP , PCGS# 9037 , Greysheet# 9835 ) Weight: 33.44 grams Metal: 90% Gold, 10% Copper Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
US 20 Dollars 1900 Liberty Head, Obverse - Bid Gold Standard, Аукцион, Lot 27457EUS 20 Dollars 1900 Liberty Head, Reverse - Bid Gold Standard, Аукцион, Lot 27457E
Bid Gold Standard
  • Date
    December 15, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 27457E 1900 $20 Gold Double Eagle GEM BU 1900 $20 Gold Double Eagle GEM BU
US 20 Dollars 1900 Liberty Head, Obverse - Bid Gold Standard, Аукцион, Lot 27289EUS 20 Dollars 1900 Liberty Head, Reverse - Bid Gold Standard, Аукцион, Lot 27289E
Bid Gold Standard
  • Date
    December 15, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 27289E 1900-S $20 Gold Double Eagle UNCIRCULATED 1900-S $20 Gold Double Eagle UNCIRCULATED
US 20 Dollars 1900 Liberty Head, Obverse - Bid Gold Standard, Аукцион, Lot 25685EUS 20 Dollars 1900 Liberty Head, Reverse - Bid Gold Standard, Аукцион, Lot 25685E
Bid Gold Standard
  • Date
    December 11, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 25685E 1900-S $20 Gold Double Eagle UNCIRCULATED 1900-S $20 Gold Double Eagle UNCIRCULATED
US 20 Dollars 1900 Liberty Head, Obverse - Bid Gold Standard, Аукцион, Lot 25757EUS 20 Dollars 1900 Liberty Head, Reverse - Bid Gold Standard, Аукцион, Lot 25757E
Bid Gold Standard
  • Date
    December 11, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 25757E 1900-S $20 Gold Double Eagle CLOSELY UNCIRCULATED 1900-S $20 Gold Double Eagle CLOSELY UNCIRCULATED
US 20 Dollars 1900 Liberty Head - Taisei Coins Company, Mail Bid Sale 89, Lot 798
Taisei Coins Company
  • Date
    November 24, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 798 United States. PCGS MS61. AU. 1900. 20 Dollars. Liberty Coronet Head Gold 20 Dollars
US 20 Dollars 1900 Liberty Head - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 45, Lot 2292
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Date
    June 6, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 2292 Stati Uniti d'America. 20 Dollari "Liberty Head" 1900 NGC MS 62 - Zecca: San Francisco - gr. 33,42 - Cert. #6646958-012 (Friedb. n. 178)
US 20 Dollars 1900 Liberty Head, Obverse - Stack's Bowers, April 2024 Hong Kong (SAR) Auction - Session 8 - Internet Only - Foreign Coins Part 2 - Lots 49001-49960, Lot 49854US 20 Dollars 1900 Liberty Head, Reverse - Stack's Bowers, April 2024 Hong Kong (SAR) Auction - Session 8 - Internet Only - Foreign Coins Part 2 - Lots 49001-49960, Lot 49854
Stack's Bowers
  • Date
    April 22, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 49854 UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. 20 Dollars, 1900. Philadelphia Mint. NGC MS-62. Fr-177; KM-74.3. AGW: 0.968 oz. Estimate: $2,000 - $2,500. Click here for certification details from NGC. Additional image by NGC Photo Vision. Learn more at NGCcoin.com 1900年美國20美元金幣。費城造幣廠。 金重0.968盎司。
US 20 Dollars 1900 Liberty Head, Obverse - Stack's Bowers, Spring 2024 Auction - Session 14 - Internet Only - U.S. Coins Part 3 - Lots 13001-13664, Lot 13213US 20 Dollars 1900 Liberty Head, Reverse - Stack's Bowers, Spring 2024 Auction - Session 14 - Internet Only - U.S. Coins Part 3 - Lots 13001-13664, Lot 13213
Stack's Bowers
  • Date
    April 3, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 13213 1900 Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-61 (NGC). CAC. OH. PCGS# 9037 . NGC ID: 26CP . Click here for certification details from NGC.
US 20 Dollars 1900 Liberty Head, Obverse - Stack's Bowers, August 2023 Global Showcase Auction - Session 13 - Internet Only - U.S. Coins - Lots 31001-31942, Lot 31769US 20 Dollars 1900 Liberty Head, Reverse - Stack's Bowers, August 2023 Global Showcase Auction - Session 13 - Internet Only - U.S. Coins - Lots 31001-31942, Lot 31769
Stack's Bowers
  • Date
    August 23, 2023
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 31769 1900 Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-64 (PCGS). Provenance: From the Bill Barber Collection. PCGS# 9037 . NGC ID: 26CP . Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
US 20 Dollars 1900 Liberty Head, Obverse - Stack's Bowers, August 2023 Global Showcase Auction - Session 1 - The Fairmont Collection - Rhone Set - Lots 1001-1458, Lot 1424US 20 Dollars 1900 Liberty Head, Reverse - Stack's Bowers, August 2023 Global Showcase Auction - Session 1 - The Fairmont Collection - Rhone Set - Lots 1001-1458, Lot 1424
Stack's Bowers
  • Date
    August 9, 2023
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1424 1900 Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-65 (PCGS). Delightful Gem surfaces are sharply struck, intensely lustrous and exhibit vivid rose-gold coloration. Mint records report that 1,874,460 circulation strike double eagles were coined at the Philadelphia Mint in 1900. Tens of thousands of Uncirculated examples are thought to exist and are readily available. This lovely coin from the Fairmont holdings would do equally well in a high grade gold type set or specialized double eagle collection. Provenance: From the Fairmont Collection - Rhone Set. PCGS# 9037 . NGC ID: 26CP . Click here for certification details from PCGS.
US 20 Dollars 1900 Liberty Head - Heritage Auctions, Auction #1362, Lot 7444
Heritage Auctions
  • Date
    July 20, 2023
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 7444 1900 $20 MS64+ PCGS. PCGS Population: (13392/684 and 1312/38+). NGC Census: (8225/508 and 394/23+). CDN: $2,425 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS64. Mintage 1,874,584. HID05401242017 © 2023 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved.
US 20 Dollars 1900 Liberty Head, Obverse - Stack's Bowers, Spring 2023 Auction - Session 5 - The Fairmont Collection - CAG Set - Lots 5001-5385, Lot 5369US 20 Dollars 1900 Liberty Head, Reverse - Stack's Bowers, Spring 2023 Auction - Session 5 - The Fairmont Collection - CAG Set - Lots 5001-5385, Lot 5369
Stack's Bowers
  • Date
    March 22, 2023
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 5369 1900 Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-65 (PCGS). Delightful Gem surfaces are sharply struck, intensely lustrous and exhibit vivid rose-gold coloration. Mint records report that 1,874,460 circulation strike double eagles were coined at the Philadelphia Mint in 1900. Tens of thousands of Uncirculated examples are thought to exist and are readily available. This lovely coin from the Fairmont holdings would do equally well in a high grade gold type set or specialized double eagle collection. Provenance: From the Fairmont Collection - CAG Set. To view all items From the Fairmont Collection - CAG Set click here. PCGS# 9037. NGC ID: 26CP. Click here for certification details from PCGS.
