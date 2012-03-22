US 1 Cent 1953 Lincoln

US 1 Cent 1953 Lincoln, Obverse - Stack's Bowers, March 6, 2024 Collectors Choice Online Auction - U.S. Coins - Lots 91001-91765, Lot 91084US 1 Cent 1953 Lincoln, Reverse - Stack's Bowers, March 6, 2024 Collectors Choice Online Auction - U.S. Coins - Lots 91001-91765, Lot 91084
Stack's Bowers
    March 6, 2024
  • Selling price
Lot 91084 1953-D Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2809 . NGC ID: 22FA . Click here for certification details from PCGS.
US 1 Cent 1953 Lincoln, Obverse - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132244, Lot 21043US 1 Cent 1953 Lincoln, Reverse - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132244, Lot 21043
Heritage Auctions
    November 1, 2022
  • Selling price
Lot 21043 1953 1C MS67 Red NGC. NGC Census: (35/0). PCGS Population: (77/0). CDN: $1,900 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS67. Mintage 256,883,800. ( Registry values : N991) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22F9 , PCGS# 2806 , Greysheet# 2009 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
US 1 Cent 1953 Lincoln, Obverse - Stack's Bowers, June 2021 Auction - Session 3 - Internet Only - Numismatic Americana & U.S. Coins Part 1 - Lots 3001-3724, Lot 3698US 1 Cent 1953 Lincoln, Reverse - Stack's Bowers, June 2021 Auction - Session 3 - Internet Only - Numismatic Americana & U.S. Coins Part 1 - Lots 3001-3724, Lot 3698
Stack's Bowers
    June 14, 2021
  • Selling price
Lot 3698 1953-D Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2809. NGC ID: 22FA. Click here for certification details from NGC.
US 1 Cent 1953 Lincoln, Obverse - Stack's Bowers, The November 2018 Collectors Choice Online Auction Part 2 - U.S. Coins - Lots 91001-91401, Lot 91040US 1 Cent 1953 Lincoln, Reverse - Stack's Bowers, The November 2018 Collectors Choice Online Auction Part 2 - U.S. Coins - Lots 91001-91401, Lot 91040
Stack's Bowers
    November 20, 2018
  • Selling price
Lot 91040 1953-S Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (PCGS). PCGS# 2812. NGC ID: 22FB. Click here for certification details from PCGS.
US 1 Cent 1953 Lincoln, Obverse - Stack's Bowers, August 2017 ANA - Session 6 - Internet Only - U.S. Coins Part II - Lots 4001-4633, Lot 4589US 1 Cent 1953 Lincoln, Reverse - Stack's Bowers, August 2017 ANA - Session 6 - Internet Only - U.S. Coins Part II - Lots 4001-4633, Lot 4589
Stack's Bowers
    August 8, 2017
  • Selling price
Lot 4589 Lot of (3) 20th Century Type Coins. (PCGS). Included are: 1946-D Lincoln cent, MS-66 RD; 1953 Lincoln cent, Proof-67 RD; and 1971-S Eisenhower dollar, Proof-69 Deep Cameo.
US 1 Cent 1953 Lincoln, Obverse - Stack's Bowers, June 2017 Baltimore - Session 4 - Internet Only - U.S. Coins Part I - Lots 12001-12718, Lot 12463US 1 Cent 1953 Lincoln, Reverse - Stack's Bowers, June 2017 Baltimore - Session 4 - Internet Only - U.S. Coins Part I - Lots 12001-12718, Lot 12463
Stack's Bowers
    June 26, 2017
  • Selling price
Lot 12463 1953-S Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (PCGS). CAC. PCGS# 2812. NGC ID: 22FB. Click here for certification details from PCGS.
US 1 Cent 1953 Lincoln, Obverse - Heritage Auctions, 2017 February 16 - 19 Long Beach Expo US Coins Signature Auction - Long Beach #1252, Lot 3168US 1 Cent 1953 Lincoln, Reverse - Heritage Auctions, 2017 February 16 - 19 Long Beach Expo US Coins Signature Auction - Long Beach #1252, Lot 3168
Heritage Auctions
    February 16, 2017
  • Selling price
Lot 3168 1953 1C MS67 Red PCGS. CAC. Rich, peach-orange color glows evenly across both sides of this spot-free and attractive Superb Gem cent. Even a strong lens fails to locate any marks needing mention. Lincoln's beard characteristically lacks definition on the 1953, but the strike is sharp overall. CAC endorsement is especially meaningful among the MS67-graded examples, since neither service reports a numerically finer coin. Population: 18 in 67 Red, 0 finer. CAC: 5 in 67, 0 finer (1/17).( Registry values : N991) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22F9 , PCGS# 2806 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
US 1 Cent 1953 Lincoln, Obverse - Heritage Auctions, 2015 January 29 - February 1 Long Beach Expo US Coins Signature Auction - Long Beach #1217, Lot 3476US 1 Cent 1953 Lincoln, Reverse - Heritage Auctions, 2015 January 29 - February 1 Long Beach Expo US Coins Signature Auction - Long Beach #1217, Lot 3476
Heritage Auctions
    January 29, 2015
  • Selling price
Lot 3476 1953-S 1C MS67+ Red PCGS. CAC. This remarkable Registry Set blazer is tied with just two other Plus-designated MS67 coins as the finest certified at PCGS (12/14), and ranks nearly half a grade point finer than the example in the current highest-rated Registry Set. Frosty, vibrant luster displays warm coppery-red hues on each side, while the strike is sharp and the surfaces are largely devoid of flaws.( Registry values : N491) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22FB , PCGS# 2812 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
US 1 Cent 1953 Lincoln, Obverse - Stack's Bowers, March 2012 Baltimore, Lot 1605US 1 Cent 1953 Lincoln, Reverse - Stack's Bowers, March 2012 Baltimore, Lot 1605
Stack's Bowers
    March 22, 2012
  • Selling price
Lot 1605 Gem RD 1953-D Lincoln Cent Tied for Finest RD Graded by PCGS 1953-D Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (PCGS). CAC. Captivating rose-orange surfaces are free of even the most trivial distractions. Fully struck and highly desirable -- a no questions Superb Gem that ranks among the finest '53-D cents known. Tied for finest certified by PCGS; evidently a rare bird at the assigned grade, as fewer than 20 examples of the date have made the cut at the MS-67 RD level. An important addition to a Registry Set of Lincoln cents. PCGS# 2809. Provenance: From the Colin Withers Collection. PCGS Population: 16; none finer within any designation.
