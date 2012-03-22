US 1 Cent 1953 Lincoln
Stack's Bowers
- DateMarch 6, 2024
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 91084 1953-D Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2809 . NGC ID: 22FA . Click here for certification details from PCGS.
Heritage Auctions
- DateNovember 1, 2022
- Starting price—
- Selling price
Lot 21043 1953 1C MS67 Red NGC. NGC Census: (35/0). PCGS Population: (77/0). CDN: $1,900 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS67. Mintage 256,883,800. ( Registry values : N991) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22F9 , PCGS# 2806 , Greysheet# 2009 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Stack's Bowers
- DateJune 14, 2021
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 3698 1953-D Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2809. NGC ID: 22FA. Click here for certification details from NGC.
Stack's Bowers
- DateNovember 20, 2018
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 91040 1953-S Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (PCGS). PCGS# 2812. NGC ID: 22FB. Click here for certification details from PCGS.
Stack's Bowers
- DateAugust 8, 2017
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 4589 Lot of (3) 20th Century Type Coins. (PCGS). Included are: 1946-D Lincoln cent, MS-66 RD; 1953 Lincoln cent, Proof-67 RD; and 1971-S Eisenhower dollar, Proof-69 Deep Cameo.
Stack's Bowers
- DateJune 26, 2017
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 12463 1953-S Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (PCGS). CAC. PCGS# 2812. NGC ID: 22FB. Click here for certification details from PCGS.
Heritage Auctions
- DateFebruary 16, 2017
- Starting price—
- Selling price
Lot 3168 1953 1C MS67 Red PCGS. CAC. Rich, peach-orange color glows evenly across both sides of this spot-free and attractive Superb Gem cent. Even a strong lens fails to locate any marks needing mention. Lincoln's beard characteristically lacks definition on the 1953, but the strike is sharp overall. CAC endorsement is especially meaningful among the MS67-graded examples, since neither service reports a numerically finer coin. Population: 18 in 67 Red, 0 finer. CAC: 5 in 67, 0 finer (1/17).( Registry values : N991) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22F9 , PCGS# 2806 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Heritage Auctions
- DateJanuary 29, 2015
- Starting price—
- Selling price
Lot 3476 1953-S 1C MS67+ Red PCGS. CAC. This remarkable Registry Set blazer is tied with just two other Plus-designated MS67 coins as the finest certified at PCGS (12/14), and ranks nearly half a grade point finer than the example in the current highest-rated Registry Set. Frosty, vibrant luster displays warm coppery-red hues on each side, while the strike is sharp and the surfaces are largely devoid of flaws.( Registry values : N491) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22FB , PCGS# 2812 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Stack's Bowers
- DateMarch 22, 2012
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 1605 Gem RD 1953-D Lincoln Cent Tied for Finest RD Graded by PCGS 1953-D Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (PCGS). CAC. Captivating rose-orange surfaces are free of even the most trivial distractions. Fully struck and highly desirable -- a no questions Superb Gem that ranks among the finest '53-D cents known. Tied for finest certified by PCGS; evidently a rare bird at the assigned grade, as fewer than 20 examples of the date have made the cut at the MS-67 RD level. An important addition to a Registry Set of Lincoln cents. PCGS# 2809. Provenance: From the Colin Withers Collection. PCGS Population: 16; none finer within any designation.