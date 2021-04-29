Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 Victor Emmanuel III

Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 Victor Emmanuel III - Aurora Numismatica, Auction Aurora 33, Lot 329
Aurora Numismatica
  • Date
    March 18, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 329 Regno d'Italia, Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943), 50 Centesimi 1936 Prova, RRR Ni 24 mm, 6 g, in Slab NGC MS66 (only 1 coin is graded higher)
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 Victor Emmanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 149, Lot 1907
Katz Auction
  • Date
    February 8, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1907 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage: 118000 pcs; UNC with mint luster
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 Victor Emmanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 141, Lot 353
Katz Auction
  • Date
    October 25, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 353 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage: 118000 pcs; UNC with mint luster
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 Victor Emmanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 133, Lot 1937
Katz Auction
  • Date
    July 24, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1937 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint 118000 pcs; XF+
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 Victor Emmanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 131, Lot 2348
Katz Auction
  • Date
    June 26, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 2348 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage 118000 pcs.; UNC with mint luster
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 Victor Emmanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 131, Lot 2349
Katz Auction
  • Date
    June 26, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 2349 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage 118000 pcs.; XF-
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 Victor Emmanuel III - WAG online Auktionen oHG, AUKTION 148, Lot 365
WAG online Auktionen oHG
  • Date
    March 10, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 365 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 50 Centesimi 1936. Pagani 818. Kleiner Randfehler, sehr schön .
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 Victor Emmanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 116, Lot 935
Katz Auction
  • Date
    March 9, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 935 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC with mint luster
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 Victor Emmanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 114, Lot 845
Katz Auction
  • Date
    February 24, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 845 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC with mint luster
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 Victor Emmanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 112, Lot 1176
Katz Auction
  • Date
    February 10, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1176 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 R (XIV) Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage 118000 pcs.; XF-
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 Victor Emmanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 103, Lot 1057
Katz Auction
  • Date
    December 9, 2023
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1057 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC Luster
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 Victor Emmanuel III - Münzenonline, Live Auction No.21, Lot 253
Münzenonline
  • Date
    November 24, 2023
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 253 Italien 1936 XIV ITALIEN 1936 R XIV 50 Centesimi Nikel s.selten NGC MS 65 Cert.No. 2903216-002.
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 Victor Emmanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 101, Lot 1046
Katz Auction
  • Date
    November 18, 2023
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1046 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC Luster
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 Victor Emmanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 98, Lot 931
Katz Auction
  • Date
    October 14, 2023
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 931 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Mintage 118000 pcs.; UNC with full mint luster
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 Victor Emmanuel III, Obverse - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61303, Lot 21121Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 Victor Emmanuel III, Reverse - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61303, Lot 21121
Heritage Auctions
  • Date
    January 15, 2023
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 21121 Vittorio Emanuele III nickel Prova 50 Centesimi 1936-R MS67 NGC, Rome mint, KM-Pr60, Pag-283 (R3). An extremely rare Prova featuring eagle standing on fascia over Savoy Coat of Arms. From the series celebrating the founding of the Italian Empire. An impeccable Gem with satiny fields and fine mint luster. From the Meduno Collection of Italian Provas Metal: Nickel
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 Victor Emmanuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-LIVE AUCTION 28, Lot 858
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    July 5, 2022
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 858 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1936 - Nomisma 1243 NI R Minimi segnetti BB+/qSPL.
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 Victor Emmanuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 24, Lot 767
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    September 27, 2021
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 767 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1936 - Nomisma 1243 NI R Minimi segnetti BB+/qSPL.
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 Victor Emmanuel III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 11, Lot 795
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Date
    June 11, 2021
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 795 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 50 Centesimi "Impero" 1936 anno XIV - Rara - Shipping only in Italy BB.
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 Victor Emmanuel III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 10, Lot 510
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Date
    May 7, 2021
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 510 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 50 Centesimi 1936 Anno XIV "Impero" - Gig. 182 - R - Ni Shipping only in Italy BB.
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 Victor Emmanuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 22, Lot 906
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    April 29, 2021
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 906 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1936 - Nomisma 1253 NI R qFDC/FDC.
Similar
Learn more