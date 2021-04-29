Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 Victor Emmanuel III
Aurora Numismatica
- DateMarch 18, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price—
Lot 329 Regno d'Italia, Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943), 50 Centesimi 1936 Prova, RRR Ni 24 mm, 6 g, in Slab NGC MS66 (only 1 coin is graded higher)
Katz Auction
- DateFebruary 8, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 1907 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage: 118000 pcs; UNC with mint luster
Katz Auction
- DateOctober 25, 2024
- Starting price
- Selling price—
Lot 353 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage: 118000 pcs; UNC with mint luster
Katz Auction
- DateJuly 24, 2024
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 1937 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint 118000 pcs; XF+
Katz Auction
- DateJune 26, 2024
- Starting price
- Selling price—
Lot 2348 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage 118000 pcs.; UNC with mint luster
Katz Auction
- DateJune 26, 2024
- Starting price
- Selling price—
Lot 2349 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage 118000 pcs.; XF-
WAG online Auktionen oHG
- DateMarch 10, 2024
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 365 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 50 Centesimi 1936. Pagani 818. Kleiner Randfehler, sehr schön .
Katz Auction
- DateMarch 9, 2024
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 935 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC with mint luster
Katz Auction
- DateFebruary 24, 2024
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 845 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC with mint luster
Katz Auction
- DateFebruary 10, 2024
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 1176 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 R (XIV) Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage 118000 pcs.; XF-
Katz Auction
- DateDecember 9, 2023
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 1057 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC Luster
Münzenonline
- DateNovember 24, 2023
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 253 Italien 1936 XIV ITALIEN 1936 R XIV 50 Centesimi Nikel s.selten NGC MS 65 Cert.No. 2903216-002.
Katz Auction
- DateNovember 18, 2023
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 1046 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC Luster
Katz Auction
- DateOctober 14, 2023
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 931 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Mintage 118000 pcs.; UNC with full mint luster
Heritage Auctions
- DateJanuary 15, 2023
- Starting price—
- Selling price
Lot 21121 Vittorio Emanuele III nickel Prova 50 Centesimi 1936-R MS67 NGC, Rome mint, KM-Pr60, Pag-283 (R3). An extremely rare Prova featuring eagle standing on fascia over Savoy Coat of Arms. From the series celebrating the founding of the Italian Empire. An impeccable Gem with satiny fields and fine mint luster. From the Meduno Collection of Italian Provas Metal: Nickel
Nomisma Spa
- DateJuly 5, 2022
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 858 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1936 - Nomisma 1243 NI R Minimi segnetti BB+/qSPL.
Nomisma Spa
- DateSeptember 27, 2021
- Starting price
- Selling price—
Lot 767 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1936 - Nomisma 1243 NI R Minimi segnetti BB+/qSPL.
Numismatica Ferrarese
- DateJune 11, 2021
- Starting price
- Selling price—
Lot 795 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 50 Centesimi "Impero" 1936 anno XIV - Rara - Shipping only in Italy BB.
Numismatica Ferrarese
- DateMay 7, 2021
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 510 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 50 Centesimi 1936 Anno XIV "Impero" - Gig. 182 - R - Ni Shipping only in Italy BB.
Nomisma Spa
- DateApril 29, 2021
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 906 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1936 - Nomisma 1253 NI R qFDC/FDC.