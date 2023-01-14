Italy 50 Centesimi 1925 Victor Emmanuel III

Italy 50 Centesimi 1925 Victor Emmanuel III, Obverse - Istra Numizmatika, Aukcja 9 - Monety, medale, książki , Lot 1032Italy 50 Centesimi 1925 Victor Emmanuel III, Reverse - Istra Numizmatika, Aukcja 9 - Monety, medale, książki , Lot 1032
Istra Numizmatika
  • Date
    September 13, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1032 Królestwo Włoch, Vittorio Emanuele III, 50 Centesimi 1925, Rzym Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: VF+ Literatura: Gigante 171 Krawędź z trzciny. Ni. 6,00 g Rzadkie
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1925 Victor Emmanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 149, Lot 1895
Katz Auction
  • Date
    February 8, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1895 Italy 50 Centesimi 1925 R NGC MS66+ KM# 61.1, Schön# 62, N# 2395; Plain edge; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; With full mint luster
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1925 Victor Emmanuel III - Taisei Coins Company, Mail Bid Sale 89, Lot 635
Taisei Coins Company
  • Date
    November 24, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 635 Italy. NGC AU55. EF. 1925(R). 50 Centesimi. Emanuele III Nickel 50 Centesimi
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1925 Victor Emmanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 144, Lot 366
Katz Auction
  • Date
    November 17, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 366 Italy 50 Centesimi 1925 R NGC MS66+ KM# 61.1, Schön# 62, N# 2395; Plain edge; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; With full mint luster
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1925 Victor Emmanuel III - Savoca Numismatik , Online Auction 241 | Blue, Lot 939
Savoca Numismatik
  • Date
    November 16, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 939 Italy. AD 1925. 50 Centimes 1925 mm, 6 g Nearly Extremely Fine
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1925 Victor Emmanuel III, Obverse - WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny, XIII Aukcja Premium w Hotelu Monopol ☆☆☆☆☆ , Lot 13497Italy 50 Centesimi 1925 Victor Emmanuel III, Reverse - WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny, XIII Aukcja Premium w Hotelu Monopol ☆☆☆☆☆ , Lot 13497
WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny
  • Date
    March 9, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 13497 Włochy, Wiktor Emanuel III, 50 Centesimi Rzym 1925 - GCN XF45 Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: GCN XF45 Literatura: KM 61 Moneta w slabie GCN z oceną XF45.
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1925 Victor Emmanuel III - InAsta S.p.A., E-Auction 110, Lot 3124
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Date
    February 6, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 3124 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 50 Centesimi 1925 L Pag. 806; Mont. 243 NI Lievi screpolature al R/ qFDC Lievi screpolature al R/
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1925 Victor Emmanuel III - Nomisma Spa, AUCTION 67, Lot 1401
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    April 13, 2023
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1401 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1925 R - Nomisma 1242 NI In slab NGC MS 64 Reeded edge 5887104-032 MS 64.
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1925 Victor Emmanuel III, Obverse - Heritage Auctions, Auction #232315, Lot 62497Italy 50 Centesimi 1925 Victor Emmanuel III, Reverse - Heritage Auctions, Auction #232315, Lot 62497
Heritage Auctions
  • Date
    April 12, 2023
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 62497 Vittorio Emanuele III Trio of Certified 50 Centesimi 1925-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM61.1. From the Meduno Collection Metal: Nickel
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1925 Victor Emmanuel III - Stephen Album Rare Coins, Internet Auction 20, Lot 1444
Stephen Album Rare Coins
  • Date
    April 10, 2023
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1444 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1946, 50 centesimi, 1925-R, KM-61.1, plain edge variety, a fantastic mint state example! PCGS graded MS66.
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1925 Victor Emmanuel III - Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH, Auktion 11, Lot 2040
Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
  • Date
    March 25, 2023
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 2040 ITALIEN. Königreich Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946 50 Centesimi 1925 R Rom Mont. 243. 6.08 g. Stempelglanz / Mint State.
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1925 Victor Emmanuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-LIVE AUCTION 30, Lot 1065
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    January 23, 2023
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1065 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1925 R - Nomisma 1242 NI RR SPL/SPL+.
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1925 Victor Emmanuel III - VL Nummus, E-LIVE AUCTION 19, Lot 2704
VL Nummus
  • Date
    January 14, 2023
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 2704 Italy Kingdom of Italy Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1925 Rome Plain edge. Ni. Montenegro 243. 5.98 g. SPL-.
Similar
Learn more