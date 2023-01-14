Italy 50 Centesimi 1925 Victor Emmanuel III
Istra Numizmatika
- DateSeptember 13, 2025
Lot 1032 Królestwo Włoch, Vittorio Emanuele III, 50 Centesimi 1925, Rzym Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: VF+ Literatura: Gigante 171 Krawędź z trzciny. Ni. 6,00 g Rzadkie
Katz Auction
- DateFebruary 8, 2025
Lot 1895 Italy 50 Centesimi 1925 R NGC MS66+ KM# 61.1, Schön# 62, N# 2395; Plain edge; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; With full mint luster
Taisei Coins Company
- DateNovember 24, 2024
Lot 635 Italy. NGC AU55. EF. 1925(R). 50 Centesimi. Emanuele III Nickel 50 Centesimi
Katz Auction
- DateNovember 17, 2024
Lot 366 Italy 50 Centesimi 1925 R NGC MS66+ KM# 61.1, Schön# 62, N# 2395; Plain edge; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; With full mint luster
Savoca Numismatik
- DateNovember 16, 2024
Lot 939 Italy. AD 1925. 50 Centimes 1925 mm, 6 g Nearly Extremely Fine
WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny
- DateMarch 9, 2024
Lot 13497 Włochy, Wiktor Emanuel III, 50 Centesimi Rzym 1925 - GCN XF45 Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: GCN XF45 Literatura: KM 61 Moneta w slabie GCN z oceną XF45.
InAsta S.p.A.
- DateFebruary 6, 2024
Lot 3124 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 50 Centesimi 1925 L Pag. 806; Mont. 243 NI Lievi screpolature al R/ qFDC Lievi screpolature al R/
Nomisma Spa
- DateApril 13, 2023
Lot 1401 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1925 R - Nomisma 1242 NI In slab NGC MS 64 Reeded edge 5887104-032 MS 64.
Heritage Auctions
- DateApril 12, 2023
Lot 62497 Vittorio Emanuele III Trio of Certified 50 Centesimi 1925-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM61.1. From the Meduno Collection Metal: Nickel
Stephen Album Rare Coins
- DateApril 10, 2023
Lot 1444 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1946, 50 centesimi, 1925-R, KM-61.1, plain edge variety, a fantastic mint state example! PCGS graded MS66.
Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
- DateMarch 25, 2023
Lot 2040 ITALIEN. Königreich Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946 50 Centesimi 1925 R Rom Mont. 243. 6.08 g. Stempelglanz / Mint State.
Nomisma Spa
- DateJanuary 23, 2023
Lot 1065 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1925 R - Nomisma 1242 NI RR SPL/SPL+.
VL Nummus
- DateJanuary 14, 2023
Lot 2704 Italy Kingdom of Italy Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1925 Rome Plain edge. Ni. Montenegro 243. 5.98 g. SPL-.