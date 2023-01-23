Italy 50 Centesimi 1924 Victor Emmanuel III

Lot 61384 Key Date 50 Centesimi Vittorio Emanuele III 50 Centesimi 1924-R AU55 PCGS, Rome mint, KM61.1. Plain edge. Key date in series. Metal: Nickel Diameter: 24mm Weight: 6.1g Mintage: 599,000 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.