Italy 50 Centesimi 1892 Umberto I

Italy 50 Centesimi 1892 Umberto I - Numismatica Italia, Auction 3, Lot 425
Numismatica Italia
  • Date
    September 1, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 425 ITALY - Kingdom Umberto Ist (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi OBVERSE : UMBERTO I - RE D'ITALIA / Bare head of king Umberto Ist right - below 1892 REVERSE : - / Crowned coat of arms - above star - side C-50 within a wreath - below R Date : 1892 Mint : R - Rome Material : Ag Diameter [mm] : 18,1 Weight [g] : 2,41 Rarity : R2 Conservation : aF Bibliographical references : KM 26, Gigante 43, Cudazzo 1217b INDICATIVE AUCTION VALUE (if available) : 1) Kuenker E61, l308, 11/08/2020 - VF - 110 (Hammer Price) NOTES : Ex mounting
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1892 Umberto I, Obverse - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61445, Lot 25187Italy 50 Centesimi 1892 Umberto I, Reverse - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61445, Lot 25187
Heritage Auctions
  • Date
    December 2, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 25187 Umberto I 50 Centesimi 1892-R AU58 NGC, Rome mint, KM26, Pag-609. A scarce date, especially in such quality condition. Metal: Silver Weight: 2.5g ASW: 0.0671oz Mintage: 148,000
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1892 Umberto I - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61445, Lot 25187
Heritage Auctions
  • Date
    December 2, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 25187 Umberto I 50 Centesimi 1892-R AU58 NGC, Rome mint, KM26, Pag-609. A scarce date, especially in such quality condition. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1892 Umberto I, Obverse - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3115, Lot 32677Italy 50 Centesimi 1892 Umberto I, Reverse - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3115, Lot 32677
Heritage Auctions
  • Date
    May 8, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 32677 Umberto I 50 Centesimi 1892-R MS66 NGC, Rome mint, KM26. Even a cursory glance confirms why this specimen is a run-away at the top of the census, a full two points above its nearest competitor. The surfaces are alight with a beaming blue-hued silver that encases devices that appear as fleshy as the day they were struck. One is hard pressed to imagine a finer example. Metal: Silver Weight: 2.5g ASW: 0.0671oz Mintage: 148,000
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1892 Umberto I - Dr. Busso Peus Nachf., AUKTION 437, Lot 1067
Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
  • Date
    April 24, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1067 Italien Königreich Umberto I., 1878-1900 50 Centesimi 1892, Rom. Pagani 609. Vorzüglich.
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1892 Umberto I - Varesi, Sale 80, Lot 606
Varesi
  • Date
    November 9, 2022
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 606 UMBERTO I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1892 Roma MIR 1104b Pagani 609 Ag g 2,49 mm 18 BB.
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1892 Umberto I - Nomisma Spa, Auction 64, Lot 1237
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    December 17, 2021
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1237 Umberto I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1892 - Nomisma 1012 AG RR qFDC.
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1892 Umberto I - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 25 , Lot 703
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    November 27, 2021
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 703 Umberto I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1892 - Nomisma 1012 AG RR SPL+.
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1892 Umberto I - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 25 , Lot 704
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    November 27, 2021
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 704 Umberto I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1892 - Nomisma 1012 AG RR SPL+.
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1892 Umberto I - Nomisma Spa, Auction 63, Lot 1556
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    July 1, 2021
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1556 Umberto I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1892 - Nomisma 1012 AG RR In slab NGC MS64 5887105-058 FDC.
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1892 Umberto I - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction N.8, Lot 354
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Date
    December 27, 2020
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 354 Umberto I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1892 - Zecca di Roma - Gig.43 - tiratura 148.333 esemplari - R2 MOLTO RARA - Ag FDC FOREIGN COUNTRIES DELIVERIES. Delivery to foreign Country for coins, medals and banknotes over than 70 years old, requires export certificate in accordance with the Italian Authorities. Please  read carefully our Sale Conditions HERE.
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1892 Umberto I - Nomisma Spa, Auction 62, Lot 1581
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    September 15, 2020
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1581 Umberto I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1892 – Nomisma 1012 AG RR qFDC.
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1892 Umberto I - Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG, eLive Auction 61, Lot 398
Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG
  • Date
    August 11, 2020
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 398 ITALIEN, KÖNIGREICH ITALIEN Umberto I., 1878-1900. 50 Centesimi 1892 R, Rom. 2,45 g. Pagani 609. R Winz. Kratzer, sehr schön.
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1892 Umberto I - ibercoin, Online Coins Auction #35, Lot 777
ibercoin
  • Date
    March 18, 2020
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 777 ITALIA. 50 Centesimi. (Ar. 2,48g/18mm). 1892 R. (Km#26). EBC. Rara.
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1892 Umberto I, Obverse - Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc., Auction 115, Lot 2250Italy 50 Centesimi 1892 Umberto I, Reverse - Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc., Auction 115, Lot 2250
Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.
  • Date
    February 16, 2020
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 2250 World Crowns and Minors Italy. 50 Centesimi, 1892-R. KM-26; Pagani-609. Umberto I. Lustrous with attractive old toning. Rare. NGC graded MS-63. Value $600 - 700
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1892 Umberto I - Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc., Auction 112 – Pre-Long Beach Auction, Lot 2237
Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.
  • Date
    September 4, 2019
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 2237 Italy (Modern) NGC MS-63 1892 Italy. 50 Centesimi, 1892-R. NGC MS63 Italy. 50 Centesimi, 1892-R. KM-26; Pagani-609. Umberto I. Lustrous with attractive old toning. Rare. NGC graded MS-63. Estimate Value $1,000 - 1,200 .
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1892 Umberto I, Obverse - Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc., Auction 110, Lot 2535Italy 50 Centesimi 1892 Umberto I, Reverse - Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc., Auction 110, Lot 2535
Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.
  • Date
    June 2, 2019
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 2535 World Crowns and Minors Italy. 50 Centesimi, 1892-R. KM-26; Pagani-609. Umberto I. Lustrous with attractive old toning. Rare. NGC graded MS-63. Estimate Value $1,000 - 1,200
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1892 Umberto I - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 9, Lot 897
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    March 24, 2019
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 897 Umberto I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1892 – Nomisma 1012 AG RR SPL
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1892 Umberto I - WAG online Auktionen oHG, Auktion 92, Lot 252
WAG online Auktionen oHG
  • Date
    December 2, 2018
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 252 Italien-Königreich. Umberto I. 1878-1900. 50 Centesimi 1892 R. Pagani 609. Prachtexemplar. Schöne Patina. Fast Stempelglanz
Similar
Learn more
Italy 50 Centesimi 1892 Umberto I - WAG online Auktionen oHG, Auktion 89, Lot 312
WAG online Auktionen oHG
  • Date
    September 2, 2018
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 312 Italien-Königreich. Umberto I. 1878-1900. 50 Centesimi 1892 R. K.M. 26. Vorzüglich - Stempelglanz
Similar
Learn more