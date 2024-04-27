Italy 50 Centesimi 1863 Victor Emmanuel II
De Munthoek
- DateNovember 1, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 421 Italy, 50 centesimi 1863, Silver, Victor Emmanuel II, VF, KM 14
Savoca Numismatik
- DateOctober 11, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 1150 Italy. Milano. AD 1863. 50 Centesimi 1863 2,50 g Very Fine
BAC Numismatics
- DateSeptember 30, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price—
Lot 532 Europäische Münzen und Medaillen, Italien / ItaIy. Vittorio Emanuele II. (1861-1878). 50 Centesimi 1863 M BN. Silber. KM 14.1. Sehr Schön+
Katz Auction
- DateSeptember 20, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 969 Italy 50 Centesimi 1863 N BN KM# 14.2, N# 4258; Silver 2.49 g.; Vittorio Emanuele II; Naples Mint; AUNC/UNC with mint luster & nice toning, with scratch
Istra Numizmatika
- DateSeptember 13, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price—
Lot 1008 Królestwo Włoch, Vittorio Emanuele II, 50 Centesimi 1863, Mediolan Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: A.UNC Literatura: Gigante 76 Ag.835 2,50 g
Katz Auction
- DateJune 18, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 835 Italy 50 Centesimi 1863 M BN KM# 14.1, N# 4258; Silver 2.45 g.; Vittorio Emanuele II; Milan Mint; XF/AUNC with minor hairlines
Ibrahim's Collectibles
- DateMay 31, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 749 Italy – 50 centesimi 1863 T BN 18 mm - Victor Emmanuel II –Turin XF Silver 835 2,51 gram KM# 14.3
Coins NB
- DateApril 25, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 413 Italy Kingdom 1863 M BN 50 Centesimi - Vittorio Emanuele II Silver (.835) Milan Mint (33759516) 2.38g VF KM 14 Estimate: 15 EUR
WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny
- DateMarch 1, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 11508 Włochy, Wiktor Emanuel II, 50 Centesimi Turyn 1863 T BN Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: +3 help Literatura: KM 14 Srebro próby '835'.
Pesek Auctions
- DateJanuary 27, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 966 Italy, 50 Centesimi 1863, Milan Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: VF+ Category : Italy Country/Region : Italy Ruler/Area : Vittorio Emanuele III. Denomination : 50 Centesimi Year : 1863 Mint : Milan Weight : 2,496 g Material : Silver Purity : 835/1000 Reference : KM# 14.1 Grade : VF+ Quality Note : Toned
Bid & Grow Auctions
- DateNovember 9, 2024
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 991 Włochy 50 Centesimi 1863 MBN Opis pozycji Pokaż wersję oryginalną Stan zachowania: AU Srebrny KM#14.1 Vittorio Emanuele II
Coins NB
- DateOctober 18, 2024
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 688 Italy Kingdom 1863 N BN 50 Centesimi - Victor Emmanuel II Silver (.835) Naples Mint (16062339) 2.57g VF KM 14 Estimate: 15 EUR
Savoca Numismatik
- DateAugust 31, 2024
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 843 Italy. AD 1863. 50 Centesimi 1863 mm, 2,5 g Very Fine
Stack's Bowers
- DateAugust 22, 2024
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 46894 ITALY. 50 Centesimi, 1863-T BN. Turin Mint. NGC MS-64. KM-4a.2. Estimate: $75 - $150. Click here for certification details from NGC.
Coins NB
- DateJune 30, 2024
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 431 Italy Kingdom 1863 M BN 50 Centesimi - Victor Emmanuel II Silver (.835) Milan Mint (33759516) 2.4g VF KM 14
Astarte S.A.
- DateJune 9, 2024
- Starting price
- Selling price—
Lot 225 ITALY. Kingdom. Vittorio Emanuele II, 1861-1878. 50 Centesimi 1863-M BN (Silver, 18.04 mm, 2.53 g). Milano. VITTORIO EMANUELE II Head of King Vittorio Emanuele II right; date 1863 below; engraver's name FERRARIS on truncation. Rev. REGNO D'ITALIA 50 CENTESIMI in two lines above a semicircular wreath of laurel branches; mintmark M BN below the wreath. Pagani 525. KM 14.1. Attractive toning. Good Extremely Fine.
Coins NB
- DateJune 1, 2024
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 456 Italy Kingdom 1863 M BN 50 Centesimi - Victor Emmanuel II Silver (.835) Milan Mint (33759516) 2.43g AU KM 14.1 Estimate: 20 EUR
Savoca Numismatik
- DateMay 25, 2024
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 1244 Italy. Milano AD 1863. 50 Centesimi 1863 mm, 2,50 g Good Very Fine
MDC Monaco
- DateMay 3, 2024
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 1249 ITALIE - ITALY Victor-Emmanuel II (1861-1878). 50 centimes 1863, M, Milan. NGC MS 64 (6639728-011). Av. VITTORIO EMANUELE II. Tête nue à gauche ; au-dessous signature FERRARIS et (date). Rv. REGNO D’ITALIA. Au centre, dans une couronne formée de deux branches : 50 CENTESIMI ; au-dessous (atelier) et (différent). Cud.1201a - P.527 ; Argent - 2,47 g - 18 mm - 6 h NGC MS 64 (6639728-011). Avec une belle patine. Superbe à Fleur de coin. Here you can find the Video-Tour .
Coins NB
- DateApril 27, 2024
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 489 Italy Kingdom 1863 M BN 50 Centesimi - Victor Emmanuel II Silver (.835) Milan Mint (33759516) 2.5g VF KM 14 Estimate: 20 EUR