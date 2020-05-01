Italy 5 Centesimi 1943 Victor Emmanuel III

Italy 5 Centesimi 1943 Victor Emmanuel III - Stephen Album Rare Coins, Internet Auction 25, Lot 1441
Stephen Album Rare Coins
  • Date
    March 4, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1441 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuel III, 1900-1946, 5 centesimi, 1943-R, KM-73a, dated year XX of the Fascist Era (Era Fascista), a wonderful mint state example! PCGS graded MS64.
Italy 5 Centesimi 1943 Victor Emmanuel III - VL Nummus, E-LIVE AUCTION 18, Lot 2591
VL Nummus
  • Date
    March 12, 2022
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 2591 Italy, Kingdom of Italy. Italy Kingdom of Italy Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 5 Centesimi 1943 Rome Year XXI. Ae. Montenegro 397. 2.95 g. R FDC.
Italy 5 Centesimi 1943 Victor Emmanuel III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 11, Lot 834
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Date
    June 11, 2021
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 834 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 5 Centesimi "Impero" 1943 XXI - Rara - Shipping only in Italy FDC.
Italy 5 Centesimi 1943 Victor Emmanuel III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction N.8, Lot 424
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Date
    December 27, 2020
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 424 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 5 Centesimi 1943 Anno XXI "Impero" del II° Tipo - Gig. 292 - R - Cu FDC FOREIGN COUNTRIES DELIVERIES. Delivery to foreign Country for coins, medals and banknotes over than 70 years old, requires export certificate in accordance with the Italian Authorities. Please  read carefully our Sale Conditions HERE.
Italy 5 Centesimi 1943 Victor Emmanuel III - Numismatica Scaligera S.N.C., E-Live Auction 3, Lot 507
Numismatica Scaligera S.N.C.
  • Date
    December 5, 2020
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 507 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 5 Centesimi 1943 - Gig. 292 R FDC For information on shipments and exports outside the Italian territory, please read the terms and conditions, see number 5.
Italy 5 Centesimi 1943 Victor Emmanuel III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-live Auction 4, Lot 349
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Date
    May 1, 2020
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 349 Vittorio Emanuele III - "Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 5 Centesimi ""Impero"" 1943 XXI - Cu" FDC
