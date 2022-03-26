Italy 25 Centesimi 1903 Victor Emmanuel III

Italy 25 Centesimi 1903 Victor Emmanuel III - Savoca Numismatik , Online Auction 295 | Blue, Lot 976
Savoca Numismatik
  • Date
    November 22, 2025
  • Starting price
    1 $
Lot 976 Italy. AD 1903. 25 Centesimi 1903 4 g Good Extremely Fine
Italy 25 Centesimi 1903 Victor Emmanuel III, Obverse - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 42, Lot 2288Italy 25 Centesimi 1903 Victor Emmanuel III, Reverse - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 42, Lot 2288
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    November 17, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 2288 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1903 - Nomisma 1267 NI Grading/Status: BB
Italy 25 Centesimi 1903 Victor Emmanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 171, Lot 649
Katz Auction
  • Date
    October 10, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 649 Italy 25 Centesimi 1903 R KM# 36, N# 7231; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; AUNC with hairlines.
Italy 25 Centesimi 1903 Victor Emmanuel III - Via GmbH, E-Live Auktion 21, Lot 285
Via GmbH
  • Date
    April 7, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 285 Kgr. Italien, Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946, 25 Centesimi 1903, Rom. KM: 36; Gigante: 192. Leicht gereinigt, gutes vorzüglich
Italy 25 Centesimi 1903 Victor Emmanuel III, Obverse - WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny, XV Aukcja Premium w Hotelu Monopol ☆☆☆☆☆ , Lot 11510Italy 25 Centesimi 1903 Victor Emmanuel III, Reverse - WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny, XV Aukcja Premium w Hotelu Monopol ☆☆☆☆☆ , Lot 11510
WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny
  • Date
    March 1, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 11510 Włochy, Wiktor Emanuel III, 25 Centesimi Rzym 1903 R Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: +2 help Literatura: Pagani 823, KM 36 Odmiana w niklu, z literą R, znakiem mennicy w Rzymie. Delikatnie przetarte tło.
Italy 25 Centesimi 1903 Victor Emmanuel III - Aphrodite Art Coins, Auction 29, Lot 976
Aphrodite Art Coins
  • Date
    December 15, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 976 Italy. Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946). NI 25 Centesimi. 1903.VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D'ITALIA 1903. Heraldic eagle with the Savoy shield on the breast. Above the head is the crown of Italy, the date is below the tail, between the stars. R/ The value between the laurel branches and the mintmark below. SPL
Italy 25 Centesimi 1903 Victor Emmanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 144, Lot 1529
Katz Auction
  • Date
    November 17, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1529 Italy 25 Centesimi 1903 R KM# 36, N# 7231; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; AUNC with minor hairlines
Italy 25 Centesimi 1903 Victor Emmanuel III - cgb.fr, Internet Auction July 2024, Lot 435094
cgb.fr
  • Date
    July 9, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 435094 ITALY - KINGDOM OF ITALY - VICTOR-EMMANUEL III Type : 25 Centesimi  Date : 1902  Mint name / Town : Rome - R  Quantity minted : 7773480  Metal : nickel  Diameter : 21,50  mm Orientation dies : 6  h. Weight : 4  g. Edge : striée  Obverse legend : VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D'ITALIA // 1902  Obverse description : aigle aux ailes déployées couronné  Reverse legend : CENTESIMI / 25  Reverse description : dans le champ entre deux rameaux  Commentary : Cette monnaie a été frappée aux millésimes 1902 et 1903 pour un total de 13.668.000 exemplaires. Initialement, il était prévu une émission de 120 millions de pièces pour une valeur nominale de 30 millions de lires. Cependant, en raison de la confusion avec la monnaie de 1 Lire en argent, ce type est retiré par le décret royal n°54 du 13 février 1908. Au total, 13.353.145 exemplaires ont été retirés  Catalogue references : Mont.273   -  KM20/36   Grade : AU
Italy 25 Centesimi 1903 Victor Emmanuel III - NumisCorner, Auction 2, Lot 1680
NumisCorner
  • Date
    June 15, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1680 Italy, Vittorio Emanuele III, 25 Centesimi, 1903, Rome, Nickel, PCGS, MS64 Crowned eagle, head left, shield of Savoy on its belly, date below., Denomination within laurel wreath, mint letter below., Graded PCGS MS64 COUNTRY:Italy KM:36 DENOMINATION:25 Centesimi YEAR:1903 COIN CONDITION:MS64 MINT NAME:Rome COMPOSITION:Nickel DIAMETER:21.5 MINTAGE:5895000 RULER NAME:Vittorio Emanuele III CERTIFICATION:PCGS OUR COIN CONDITION COMMENTS:excellent quality CERTIFICATION NUMBER:35118222 WEIGHT (G):4 Italie, Victor-Emmanuel III, 25 Centesimi, 1903, Rome, Nickel, PCGS, MS64 Aigle couronné, tête à gauche, écu de la Savoie sur son ventre, date en-dessous., Dénomination dans une couronne de laurier, lettre d'atelier en-dessous., Gradé PCGS MS64, PAYS:Italie KM:36 VALEUR FACIALE:25 Centesimi ANNÉE:1903 QUALITÉ DE LA MONNAIE:MS64 ATELIER:Rome MÉTAL:Nickel DIAMÈTRE:21.5 EXEMPLAIRES FRAPPÉS:5895000 NOM DU RÉGNANT:Vittorio Emanuele III CERTIFICATION:PCGS COMMENTAIRE SUR LA QUALITÉ DE LA MONNAIE:Très belle qualité NUMÉRO DE CERTIFICATION:35118222 POIDS (GR):4
Italy 25 Centesimi 1903 Victor Emmanuel III - Roma Numismatics Ltd., E-SALE 119, Day 1 & 2, Lot 3057
Roma Numismatics Ltd.
  • Date
    April 24, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 3057 Italy, Kingdom. Vittorio Emanuele III NI 25 Centesimi. Rome mint, 1903. Filippo Speranza. VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D’ITALIA, crowned eagle with Savoy arms; * date * below / Denomination; wreath below, R (mintmark) below. MIR 1152b; Pagani 823; Gigante 192; KM 36. 3.92g, 22mm, 6h. Mint State.
Italy 25 Centesimi 1903 Victor Emmanuel III - Bruun Rasmussen, Online Auction 2413, Lot 5363
Bruun Rasmussen
  • Date
    March 31, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 5363 World coins Italy Italy, 25 Centesimi 1903, KM 36 EF
Italy 25 Centesimi 1903 Victor Emmanuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 34, Lot 511
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    January 27, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 511 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1903 - Nomisma 1267 qFDC/FDC
Italy 25 Centesimi 1903 Victor Emmanuel III, Obverse - Stack's Bowers, January 2024 NYINC Auction - Session J - Internet Only - World Coins Part 3 - Lots 57001-57881, Lot 57438Italy 25 Centesimi 1903 Victor Emmanuel III, Reverse - Stack's Bowers, January 2024 NYINC Auction - Session J - Internet Only - World Coins Part 3 - Lots 57001-57881, Lot 57438
Stack's Bowers
  • Date
    January 17, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 57438 ITALY. 25 Centesimi, 1903-R. Rome Mint. Vittorio Emanuele III. NGC MS-62. KM-36. Estimate: $60 - $100. Click here for certification details from NGC.
Italy 25 Centesimi 1903 Victor Emmanuel III - VL Nummus, Online Auction 23, Lot 1165
VL Nummus
  • Date
    December 9, 2023
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1165 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) World coins, Kingdom. 25 Centesimi, 1903. , Ni. Rome 3,84g Gigante 192 BB/SPL
Italy 25 Centesimi 1903 Victor Emmanuel III - Aurea Numismatika, E-Auction 46, Lot 2630
Aurea Numismatika
  • Date
    October 1, 2023
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 2630 Europe and World Coins Itálie, Vittorio Emanuele III., 1900 - 1946 25 Centesimi 1903 R, KM.36, krásná zachovalost, lesk, drobné rysky_R! 1/1
Italy 25 Centesimi 1903 Victor Emmanuel III - Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH, Auktion 159, Lot 1183
Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
  • Date
    September 11, 2023
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1183 Ausländische Münzen und Medaillen Italien Vittorio Emanuele III., 1900-1946 25 Centesimi 1903. vorzüglich. Krause/Mishler 36.
Italy 25 Centesimi 1903 Victor Emmanuel III - Roma Numismatics Ltd., E-LIVE 7, Lot 577
Roma Numismatics Ltd.
  • Date
    July 17, 2023
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 577 Italy, Kingdom. Vittorio Emanuele III NI 25 Centesimi. Rome mint, 1903. Filippo Speranza. VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D’ITALIA, crowned eagle with Savoy arms, * date * below / Denomination; wreath below, R (mintmark) below. MIR 1152b; Pagani 823; Gigante192; KM 36. 3.92g, 22mm, 6h. Mint State.
Italy 25 Centesimi 1903 Victor Emmanuel III - Nomisma Spa, AUCTION 67, Lot 1411
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    April 13, 2023
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1411 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1903 - Nomisma 1267 NI FDC.
Italy 25 Centesimi 1903 Victor Emmanuel III - The Coinhouse Auctions , Live Auction nr 32, Lot 797
The Coinhouse Auctions
  • Date
    December 17, 2022
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 797 Italy, Kingdom, Vittorio Emanuele III, 25 Centesimi Nickel 1903 Crowned Eagle with Savoy shield, KM 36, SCARCE, UNC.
Italy 25 Centesimi 1903 Victor Emmanuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-LIVE AUCTION 27, Lot 699
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    March 26, 2022
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 699 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1903 - Nomisma 1267 NI qFDC
