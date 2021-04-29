Italy 25 Centesimi 1902 Victor Emmanuel III
Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
- DateSeptember 17, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price—
Lot 1173 ITALIEN. KÖNIGREICH ITALIEN. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 25 Centesimi 1902 Ni. KM 36. . vz
Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
- DateApril 9, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price—
Lot 2101 ITALIEN. KÖNIGREICH ITALIEN. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 25 Centesimi 1902 Ni. KM 36. . vz
Numismatica Ferrarese
- DateDecember 26, 2024
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 625 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 25 Centesimi 1902 - Ni - RARA - Gigante 191 Grading/Status: qFDC Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Schulman b.v.
- DateOctober 22, 2024
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 3054 Italy - 25 Centesimi 1902, Nikkel munten, VITTORIO EMANUELE III 1900–1946, REGNO D'ITALIA Crowned eagle with shield on breast. Rev. value surrounded by wreath.KM. 36. Lustrous example, some bagmarks on reverse Almost UNC
cgb.fr
- DateJuly 9, 2024
- Starting price
- Selling price—
Lot 435094 ITALY - KINGDOM OF ITALY - VICTOR-EMMANUEL III Type : 25 Centesimi Date : 1902 Mint name / Town : Rome - R Quantity minted : 7773480 Metal : nickel Diameter : 21,50 mm Orientation dies : 6 h. Weight : 4 g. Edge : striée Obverse legend : VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D'ITALIA // 1902 Obverse description : aigle aux ailes déployées couronné Reverse legend : CENTESIMI / 25 Reverse description : dans le champ entre deux rameaux Commentary : Cette monnaie a été frappée aux millésimes 1902 et 1903 pour un total de 13.668.000 exemplaires. Initialement, il était prévu une émission de 120 millions de pièces pour une valeur nominale de 30 millions de lires. Cependant, en raison de la confusion avec la monnaie de 1 Lire en argent, ce type est retiré par le décret royal n°54 du 13 février 1908. Au total, 13.353.145 exemplaires ont été retirés Catalogue references : Mont.273 - KM20/36 Grade : AU
BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
- DateApril 27, 2024
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 578 Italien. Sammlungen, Lots. Kleinmünzen-Typensammlung von 42 Stück (enthalten 4x Silber), von 1861 bis 1985, dabei mehrere bessere Stücke, u.a. 25 Centesimi 1902 (Nickel, in gutem ss), 20 Cent. 1863 M u. 1894 KB, 50 Cent. 1863 T sowie 2 Lire 1939 und 5 L. 1929. . f. ss-f. stfr
Nomisma Spa
- DateApril 1, 2024
- Starting price
- Selling price—
Lot 1068 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1902 - Nomisma 1266 NI Grading/Status: BB
Schulman b.v.
- DateMarch 28, 2024
- Starting price
- Selling price—
Lot 280 Italy - 25 Centesimi 1902, Nikkel munten, VITTORIO EMANUELE III 1900–1946, REGNO D'ITALIA Crowned eagle with shield on breast. Rev. value surrounded by wreath.KM. 36. Lustrous example, some bagmarks on reverse Almost UNC.
Aurea Numismatika
- DateOctober 1, 2023
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 2629 Europe and World Coins Itálie, Vittorio Emanuele III., 1900 - 1946 25 Centesimi 1902 R, KM.36, pěkná zachovalost, zbytky lesku_R! 1/1
WAG online Auktionen oHG
- DateDecember 11, 2022
- Starting price
- Selling price—
Lot 312 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 25 Centesimi 1902 R. Pagani 827. Winzige Kratzer, vorzüglich - Stempelglanz .
Solidus Numismatik
- DateNovember 8, 2022
- Starting price
- Selling price—
Lot 518 Italien. Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. (1900 - 1946). 25 Centesimi (Silber). 1902 R. Dritter Typ. 21 mm. 4,04 g. Pagani 827; Montenegro 273 (R). Kratzer auf Rs, sehr schön.
SINCONA AG
- DateOctober 25, 2022
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 2590 ITALIEN. Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 25 Centesimi 1902 R, Roma. Dritter Typ / Terzo tipo. 3.93 g. Mont. 273 (R). Pagani 827. Fast FDC / About uncirculated. (~€ 85/USD 85) • Dieses Los unterliegt bei Auslieferung in der Schweiz der Margenbesteuerung gemäss MWSTG 24a (22.5% Aufgeld inkl. gesetzlicher Mehrwertsteuer) • When delivered in Switzerland, this lot is subject to the margin taxation scheme in accordance with article 24a of the Federal Act on Value Added Tax (22.5% buyer’s premium incl. statutory VAT).
Stack's Bowers
- DateJune 2, 2022
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 71639 ITALY. Kingdom. 25 Centesimi, 1902-R. Rome Mint. Vittorio Emanuele III. PCGS MS-65. KM-36. This bright and flashy Gem exhibits crisp frosty devices with smooth satiny surfaces. Estimate: $150 - $250. Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
- DateMay 24, 2022
- Starting price
- Selling price—
Lot 1458 Italien Vittorio Emanuele III., 1900-1946 25 Centesimi 1902. fast vorzüglich, kl. Fleck. Krause/Mishler 36.
Heritage Auctions Europe
- DateMay 20, 2022
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 6843 Italy - Kingdom - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) - 25 Centesimi 1902-R (KM36, Gig.191/R) - Obv: Crowned eagle with Savoy shield on chest / Rev: Value above sprigs - VF.
VL Nummus
- DateMarch 12, 2022
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 2583 Italy, Kingdom of Italy. Italy Kingdom of Italy Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 25 Centesimi 1902 Rome Ni. Montenegro 273. 4.15 g. Q.SPL.
Nomisma Spa
- DateSeptember 27, 2021
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 768 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1902 - Nomisma 1266 NI Sigillata SPL/FDC da Numismatica Subalpina SPL+.
Numismatica Ferrarese
- DateJune 11, 2021
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 797 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 25 Centesimi "Valore" 1902 - Rara - Shipping only in Italy qSPL.
Numismatica Ferrarese
- DateMay 7, 2021
- Starting price
- Selling price—
Lot 517 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 25 Centesimi 1902 "Aquila Sabauda" - Gig. 191 - R - Ni Shipping only in Italy SPL.
Nomisma Spa
- DateApril 29, 2021
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 907 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1902 - Nomisma 1266 NI In slab PCGS MS64 cod. 344919.64/26565469 FDC.