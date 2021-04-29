Italy 25 Centesimi 1902 Victor Emmanuel III

Italy 25 Centesimi 1902 Victor Emmanuel III - Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller, Auktion 204, Lot 1173
Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
  • Date
    September 17, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1173 ITALIEN. KÖNIGREICH ITALIEN. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 25 Centesimi 1902 Ni. KM  36. . vz
Italy 25 Centesimi 1902 Victor Emmanuel III - Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller, Auktion 203, Lot 2101
Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
  • Date
    April 9, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 2101 ITALIEN. KÖNIGREICH ITALIEN. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 25 Centesimi 1902 Ni. KM  36. . vz
Italy 25 Centesimi 1902 Victor Emmanuel III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 34, Lot 625
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Date
    December 26, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 625 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 25 Centesimi 1902 - Ni - RARA - Gigante 191 Grading/Status: qFDC Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Italy 25 Centesimi 1902 Victor Emmanuel III - Schulman b.v., Online Only Auction E-14, Lot 3054
Schulman b.v.
  • Date
    October 22, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 3054 Italy - 25 Centesimi 1902, Nikkel munten, VITTORIO EMANUELE III 1900–1946, REGNO D'ITALIA Crowned eagle with shield on breast. Rev. value surrounded by wreath.KM. 36. Lustrous example, some bagmarks on reverse Almost UNC
Italy 25 Centesimi 1902 Victor Emmanuel III - cgb.fr, Internet Auction July 2024, Lot 435094
cgb.fr
  • Date
    July 9, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 435094 ITALY - KINGDOM OF ITALY - VICTOR-EMMANUEL III Type : 25 Centesimi  Date : 1902  Mint name / Town : Rome - R  Quantity minted : 7773480  Metal : nickel  Diameter : 21,50  mm Orientation dies : 6  h. Weight : 4  g. Edge : striée  Obverse legend : VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D'ITALIA // 1902  Obverse description : aigle aux ailes déployées couronné  Reverse legend : CENTESIMI / 25  Reverse description : dans le champ entre deux rameaux  Commentary : Cette monnaie a été frappée aux millésimes 1902 et 1903 pour un total de 13.668.000 exemplaires. Initialement, il était prévu une émission de 120 millions de pièces pour une valeur nominale de 30 millions de lires. Cependant, en raison de la confusion avec la monnaie de 1 Lire en argent, ce type est retiré par le décret royal n°54 du 13 février 1908. Au total, 13.353.145 exemplaires ont été retirés  Catalogue references : Mont.273   -  KM20/36   Grade : AU
Italy 25 Centesimi 1902 Victor Emmanuel III - BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION, Auction 129, Lot 578
BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
  • Date
    April 27, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 578 Italien. Sammlungen, Lots. Kleinmünzen-Typensammlung von 42 Stück (enthalten 4x Silber), von 1861 bis 1985, dabei mehrere bessere Stücke, u.a. 25 Centesimi 1902 (Nickel, in gutem ss), 20 Cent. 1863 M u. 1894 KB, 50 Cent. 1863 T sowie 2 Lire 1939 und 5 L. 1929. . f. ss-f. stfr
Italy 25 Centesimi 1902 Victor Emmanuel III, Obverse - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Lot 1068Italy 25 Centesimi 1902 Victor Emmanuel III, Reverse - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Lot 1068
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    April 1, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1068 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1902 - Nomisma 1266 NI Grading/Status: BB
Italy 25 Centesimi 1902 Victor Emmanuel III - Schulman b.v., Auction 378, Lot 280
Schulman b.v.
  • Date
    March 28, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 280 Italy - 25 Centesimi 1902, Nikkel munten, VITTORIO EMANUELE III 1900–1946, REGNO D'ITALIA Crowned eagle with shield on breast. Rev. value surrounded by wreath.KM. 36. Lustrous example, some bagmarks on reverse Almost UNC.
Italy 25 Centesimi 1902 Victor Emmanuel III - Aurea Numismatika, E-Auction 46, Lot 2629
Aurea Numismatika
  • Date
    October 1, 2023
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 2629 Europe and World Coins Itálie, Vittorio Emanuele III., 1900 - 1946 25 Centesimi 1902 R, KM.36, pěkná zachovalost, zbytky lesku_R! 1/1
Italy 25 Centesimi 1902 Victor Emmanuel III - WAG online Auktionen oHG, AUKTION 135, Lot 312
WAG online Auktionen oHG
  • Date
    December 11, 2022
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 312 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 25 Centesimi 1902 R. Pagani 827. Winzige Kratzer, vorzüglich - Stempelglanz .
Italy 25 Centesimi 1902 Victor Emmanuel III - Solidus Numismatik, Auktion 108 (Live), Lot 518
Solidus Numismatik
  • Date
    November 8, 2022
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 518 Italien. Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. (1900 - 1946). 25 Centesimi (Silber). 1902 R. Dritter Typ. 21 mm. 4,04 g. Pagani 827; Montenegro 273 (R). Kratzer auf Rs, sehr schön.
Italy 25 Centesimi 1902 Victor Emmanuel III - SINCONA AG, Auction 80, Lot 2590
SINCONA AG
  • Date
    October 25, 2022
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 2590 ITALIEN. Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946.   25 Centesimi 1902 R, Roma. Dritter Typ / Terzo tipo. 3.93 g. Mont. 273 (R). Pagani 827. Fast FDC / About uncirculated. (~€ 85/USD 85) • Dieses Los unterliegt bei Auslieferung in der Schweiz der Margenbesteuerung gemäss MWSTG 24a (22.5% Aufgeld inkl. gesetzlicher Mehrwertsteuer) • When delivered in Switzerland, this lot is subject to the margin taxation scheme in accordance with article 24a of the Federal Act on Value Added Tax (22.5% buyer’s premium incl. statutory VAT).
Italy 25 Centesimi 1902 Victor Emmanuel III, Obverse - Stack's Bowers, The June 2022 World Collectors Choice Online Auction - World Coins Part 2 - Lots 71001-71694, Lot 71639Italy 25 Centesimi 1902 Victor Emmanuel III, Reverse - Stack's Bowers, The June 2022 World Collectors Choice Online Auction - World Coins Part 2 - Lots 71001-71694, Lot 71639
Stack's Bowers
  • Date
    June 2, 2022
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 71639 ITALY. Kingdom. 25 Centesimi, 1902-R. Rome Mint. Vittorio Emanuele III. PCGS MS-65. KM-36. This bright and flashy Gem exhibits crisp frosty devices with smooth satiny surfaces. Estimate: $150 - $250. Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Italy 25 Centesimi 1902 Victor Emmanuel III - Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH, Auktion 146, Lot 1458
Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
  • Date
    May 24, 2022
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1458 Italien Vittorio Emanuele III., 1900-1946 25 Centesimi 1902. fast vorzüglich, kl. Fleck. Krause/Mishler 36.
Italy 25 Centesimi 1902 Victor Emmanuel III - Heritage Auctions Europe, Auction May 2022 – Session 5, Lot 6843
Heritage Auctions Europe
  • Date
    May 20, 2022
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 6843 Italy - Kingdom - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) - 25 Centesimi 1902-R (KM36, Gig.191/R) - Obv: Crowned eagle with Savoy shield on chest / Rev: Value above sprigs - VF.
Italy 25 Centesimi 1902 Victor Emmanuel III - VL Nummus, E-LIVE AUCTION 18, Lot 2583
VL Nummus
  • Date
    March 12, 2022
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 2583 Italy, Kingdom of Italy. Italy Kingdom of Italy Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 25 Centesimi 1902 Rome Ni. Montenegro 273. 4.15 g. Q.SPL.
Italy 25 Centesimi 1902 Victor Emmanuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 24, Lot 768
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    September 27, 2021
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 768 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1902 - Nomisma 1266 NI Sigillata SPL/FDC da Numismatica Subalpina SPL+.
Italy 25 Centesimi 1902 Victor Emmanuel III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 11, Lot 797
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Date
    June 11, 2021
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 797 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 25 Centesimi "Valore" 1902 - Rara - Shipping only in Italy qSPL.
Italy 25 Centesimi 1902 Victor Emmanuel III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 10, Lot 517
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Date
    May 7, 2021
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 517 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 25 Centesimi 1902 "Aquila Sabauda" - Gig. 191 - R - Ni Shipping only in Italy SPL.
Italy 25 Centesimi 1902 Victor Emmanuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 22, Lot 907
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    April 29, 2021
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 907 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1902 - Nomisma 1266 NI In slab PCGS MS64 cod. 344919.64/26565469 FDC.
