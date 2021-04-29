Italy 25 Centesimi 1902 Victor Emmanuel III

Lot 71639 ITALY. Kingdom. 25 Centesimi, 1902-R. Rome Mint. Vittorio Emanuele III. PCGS MS-65. KM-36. This bright and flashy Gem exhibits crisp frosty devices with smooth satiny surfaces. Estimate: $150 - $250. Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.