Italy 20 Lire 1873 Victor Emmanuel II

Italy 20 Lire 1873 Victor Emmanuel II - Stephen Album Rare Coins, Auction 53, Lot 906
Stephen Album Rare Coins
  • Date
    September 18, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 906 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele II, 1861-1878, AV 20 lire, 1873-M, KM-10.3, initials BN, lustrous, Choice XF.
Italy 20 Lire 1873 Victor Emmanuel II - Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo, E-Live Auction 43, Lot 81
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
  • Date
    August 23, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 81 Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878). 20 lire 1873 M Au. Gig. 18. C. BB+
Italy 20 Lire 1873 Victor Emmanuel II, Obverse - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Lot 1107Italy 20 Lire 1873 Victor Emmanuel II, Reverse - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Lot 1107
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    July 1, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1107 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1873 M - Nomisma 861 AU  Grading/Status: SPL+/qFDC
Italy 20 Lire 1873 Victor Emmanuel II - Casa de Subastas de Madrid, Auction 654, Lot 661
Casa de Subastas de Madrid
  • Date
    April 25, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 661 WORLD COINS: ITALY World Coins 20 Lire. 1873-M. VITTORIO EMANUELE II. MILANO. 6,40 grs. AU (900). Fr-13; KM-10.3. MBC.
Italy 20 Lire 1873 Victor Emmanuel II - The Coin Cabinet, E-Auction 3, Lot 130
The Coin Cabinet
  • Date
    March 4, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 130 MS65 | ITALY. Vittorio Emanuele II, 1861-78. Gold 20 Lire, 1873 M BN. Milan. Head of Vittorio Emanuele facing left; inscription: 'VITTORIO EMANUELE II'; date in exergue / Enwreathed arms of the House of Savoy decorated with the Collare dell'Annunziata; value and mintmark in exergue. Designed by Giuseppe Ferraris. In secure plastic holder, graded PCGS MS65 , certification number 33817554 . PCGS population in this grade: 19. PCGS population in higher grade: 7. Reference: KM-10 Diameter: 21 mm. Weight: 6.4516 g. (AGW=0.1867 oz.) Composition: 900/1000 Gold. PLEASE NOTE: This lot is exempt from VAT. A 6.00% buyer's premium will be charged separately. VAT on the buyer's premium may apply in accordance with UK regulations. Payment can be made in EUR, CHF, or USD for an exchange fee. Please contact us to find out more.
Italy 20 Lire 1873 Victor Emmanuel II - Katz Auction, E-Auction 148, Lot 843
Katz Auction
  • Date
    January 11, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 843 Italy 20 Lire 1873 M BN NGC MS62 KM# 10.3, N# 17714; Gold (.900) 6.45 g.; Vittorio Emanuele II; Milan Mint; UNC with full mint luster
Italy 20 Lire 1873 Victor Emmanuel II, Obverse - Nomisma Aste, Christmas Auction, Lot 160Italy 20 Lire 1873 Victor Emmanuel II, Reverse - Nomisma Aste, Christmas Auction, Lot 160
Nomisma Aste
  • Date
    December 13, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 160 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1873 M - Nomisma 861 AU Grading/Status: qFDC
Italy 20 Lire 1873 Victor Emmanuel II - Heritage Auctions, Auction #232448, Lot 64272
Heritage Auctions
  • Date
    November 27, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 64272 Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3, Fr-13. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved www.HA.com/TexasAuctioneerLicenseNotice
Italy 20 Lire 1873 Victor Emmanuel II, Obverse - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lot 902Italy 20 Lire 1873 Victor Emmanuel II, Reverse - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lot 902
Nomisma Aste
  • Date
    November 16, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 902 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1873 R - Nomisma 862 AU RRR Grading/Status: SPL
Italy 20 Lire 1873 Victor Emmanuel II - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 991, Lot 811
Cambi Aste
  • Date
    November 6, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 811 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1861-1878. 20 Lire 1873. Milano. Testa a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 18. g. 6,45. Diam. mm. 20,97. Oro. Migliore di BB
Italy 20 Lire 1873 Victor Emmanuel II, Obverse - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 36, Lot 650Italy 20 Lire 1873 Victor Emmanuel II, Reverse - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 36, Lot 650
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    July 2, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 650 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1873 M - Nomisma 861 AU Minimo colpetto al bordo Grading/Status: SPL
Italy 20 Lire 1873 Victor Emmanuel II, Obverse - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Lot 24109Italy 20 Lire 1873 Victor Emmanuel II, Reverse - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Lot 24109
Heritage Auctions
  • Date
    June 17, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 24109 17-Piece Lot of Certified Assorted gold 20 Lire NGC, 1) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 2) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS63 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 3) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 4) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 5) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 6) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 7) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 8) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 9) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 10) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 11) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 12) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS64 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 13) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 14) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 15) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 16) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 17) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 Total AGW 3.1739 oz. Metal: Gold Aggregate AGW: 3.1739oz Melt Value: $7,404.71 Gold Spot: $2,333/oz (06-17-2024) Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Italy 20 Lire 1873 Victor Emmanuel II, Obverse - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Lot 24108Italy 20 Lire 1873 Victor Emmanuel II, Reverse - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Lot 24108
Heritage Auctions
  • Date
    June 17, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 24108 17-Piece Lot of Certified Assorted gold 20 Lire NGC, 1) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 2) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 3) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 4) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 5) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 6) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 7) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 8) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 9) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1877-R MS61 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 10) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1879-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 11) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 12) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 13) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 14) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 15) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 16) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 17) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 Total AGW 3.1739 oz. Metal: Gold Aggregate AGW: 3.1739oz Melt Value: $7,404.71 Gold Spot: $2,333/oz (06-17-2024) Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Italy 20 Lire 1873 Victor Emmanuel II, Obverse - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Lot 24105Italy 20 Lire 1873 Victor Emmanuel II, Reverse - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Lot 24105
Heritage Auctions
  • Date
    June 17, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 24105 Vittorio Emanuele II 17-Piece Lot of Certified Assorted gold 20 Lire NGC, 1) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS61 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 2) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 3) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 4) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 5) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 6) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 7) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 8) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 9) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN AU58 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 10) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS63 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 11) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 12) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1866 T-BN AU55 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 13) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 14) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 15) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 16) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 17) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 Total AGW 3.1739 oz. Metal: Gold Aggregate AGW: 3.1739oz Melt Value: $7,404.71 Gold Spot: $2,333/oz (06-17-2024) Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Italy 20 Lire 1873 Victor Emmanuel II - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Lot 24109
Heritage Auctions
  • Date
    June 17, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 24109 17-Piece Lot of Certified Assorted gold 20 Lire NGC, 1) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 2) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS63 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 3) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 4) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 5) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 6) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 7) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 8) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 9) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 10) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 11) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 12) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS64 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 13) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 14) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 15) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 16) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 17) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 Total AGW 3.1739 oz. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved
Italy 20 Lire 1873 Victor Emmanuel II - WAG online Auktionen oHG, Auktion 151, Lot 226
WAG online Auktionen oHG
  • Date
    June 16, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 226 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859-1861-1878. 20 Lire 1873. Friedberg 11. GOLD. Kleine Kratzer, sehr schön +
Italy 20 Lire 1873 Victor Emmanuel II - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 927, Lot 720
Cambi Aste
  • Date
    May 14, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 720 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1861-1878. 20 Lire 1873. Milano. Testa a s. R/ Stemma coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 18. g. 6,45. Diam. mm. 21. Oro. BB
Italy 20 Lire 1873 Victor Emmanuel II, Obverse - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Lot 947Italy 20 Lire 1873 Victor Emmanuel II, Reverse - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Lot 947
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    April 1, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 947 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1873 M - Nomisma 861 AU Minimo colpetto al bordo Grading/Status: qSPL-SPL+
Italy 20 Lire 1873 Victor Emmanuel II, Obverse - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Lot 940Italy 20 Lire 1873 Victor Emmanuel II, Reverse - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Lot 940
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    April 1, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 940 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1873 M - Nomisma 861 AU Insignificante colpetto al bordo Grading/Status: qFDC-FDC
Italy 20 Lire 1873 Victor Emmanuel II, Obverse - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Lot 946Italy 20 Lire 1873 Victor Emmanuel II, Reverse - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Lot 946
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    April 1, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 946 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1873 M - Nomisma 861 AU Grading/Status: qFDC
