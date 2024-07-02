Italy 20 Lire 1863 Victor Emmanuel II

Lot 25178 Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS63+ NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1. Metal: Gold Weight: 6.4516g AGW: 0.1867oz Melt Value: $492.51 Gold Spot: $2,638/oz (12-02-2024) Mintage: 2,981,000 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.