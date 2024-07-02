Italy 20 Lire 1863 Victor Emmanuel II
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
- DateNovember 21, 2025
- Starting price1153 $
Lot 34 ITALIA LOTTO DI DUE MONETE IN AU 20 LIRE 1863 (PROVENIENTE DA GIOIELLO) 20 LIRE 1865 SOLO PER QUESTO SETTORE I DIRITTI D’ASTA SARANNO PARI AL 6,50% + IVA Grading/Status: BB E MB
Constantin Coins
- DateNovember 7, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 209 Italien, Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859-1878, 20 Lire 1863, Turin. 6,45 g. Fb. 11. Kl. Randfehler, sehr schön-vorzüglich
Varesi
- DateNovember 5, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 285 VITTORIO EMANUELE II, Re d'Italia (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1863, Torino MIR 1078 Pagani 457 Au 6,46 g 21 mm SPL
Editions V. GADOURY
- DateOctober 3, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 874 Vittorio Emanuele II, Re di Sardegna 1849-1861 20 Lire, Torino, 1863 T , AU 6.5 g. Ref : Cud. 1190b , MIR 1078, Pag. 456, Fr. 11 Conservation : Superbe
Spink
- DateOctober 1, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 1051 (g) Italy, Kingdom, Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878), Gold 20-Lire, 1862, Turin, head left, rev. crowned shield in wreath, edge straight milled, 6.44g, 6h (Fb. 11; Gigante 6; KM 10.1; Montenegro 132; Pagani 456), and, Gold 5-Lire, 1863, Turin, as before, 1.61g, 6h (Fb. 16; Gigante 29; KM 10.1; Montenegro 159; Pagani 479), both good very fine (2). Provenance, The "Hurter-Amman" Collection of Ancient and World Gold and Silver Coins and Medals Estimate: £450 - £550
InAsta S.p.A.
- DateSeptember 8, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 2497 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele II Re d'Italia (1861-1878) - 20 Lire 1863 T Pag. 457; Mont. 133 (AU g. 6,42) Grading/Status: BB
InAsta S.p.A.
- DateSeptember 8, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 2496 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele II Re d'Italia (1861-1878) - 20 Lire 1863 T Pag. 457; Mont. 133 (AU g. 6,45) Grading/Status: qFDC
Cambi Aste
- DateMay 28, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 469 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1861-1878.20 Lire 1863. Torino.Testa a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 7. g. 6,40. Diam. mm. 21,20. Oro. BB
Schulman b.v.
- DateMarch 26, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 195 Italy - 20 Lire 1863, Gold, VITTORIO EMANUELE II 1861–1878, REGNO D'ITALIA Turin mint. Head to left. Rev. crowned arms. Gold 6.44 g. Fr. 11; KM. 10.1.6.43 g. Nearly extremely fine
Nomisma Aste
- DateMarch 23, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price—
Lot 802 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1863 T - Nomisma 850 AU Grading/Status: qSPL
Numismatica Marcoccia di Marcoccia Alessandro
- DateJanuary 14, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price—
Lot 656 VITT. EMANUELE II (1861-1878) 20 LIRE 1863 TORINO AU. 6,47 GR. SPL-FDC/qFDC
Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH
- DateDecember 9, 2024
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 1401 ITALIEN, Vittorio Emanuele II., 1861-1878, 20 Lire 1863 T BN. 21,1mm; 6,45g.ITALIEN, Vittorio Emanuele II., 1861-1878, 20 Lire 1863 T BN. 21,1mm; 6,45g. Ware ist MwSt-befreit VAT tax free GOLD, ss/vz KM 10.1; Frbg.11
Heritage Auctions
- DateDecember 2, 2024
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 25178 Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS63+ NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved
Heritage Auctions
- DateDecember 2, 2024
- Starting price—
- Selling price
Lot 25178 Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS63+ NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1. Metal: Gold Weight: 6.4516g AGW: 0.1867oz Melt Value: $492.51 Gold Spot: $2,638/oz (12-02-2024) Mintage: 2,981,000 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Nomisma Aste
- DateNovember 16, 2024
- Starting price
- Selling price—
Lot 1498 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1863 T - Nomisma 850 AU Grading/Status: BB+
San Martino
- DateOctober 14, 2024
- Starting price
- Selling price—
Lot 537 REGNO D' ITALIA, Vittorio Emanuele II - 20 Lire, 1863 T, Au, gr 6,45, C, Gig 7, SPL. Grading/Status: SPL
San Martino
- DateOctober 14, 2024
- Starting price
- Selling price—
Lot 538 REGNO D' ITALIA, Vittorio Emanuele II - 20 Lire, 1863 T, Au, gr 6,46, C, Gig 7, SPL. Grading/Status: SPL
Katz Auction
- DateAugust 28, 2024
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 408 Italy 20 Lire 1863 T BN NGC MS63 KM# 10.1, N# 17714; Gold (.900) 6.45 g.; Victor Emmanuel II
Nomisma Spa
- DateJuly 2, 2024
- Starting price
- Selling price—
Lot 638 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1863 T - Nomisma 850 AU Colpetto al bordo Grading/Status: SPL
Nomisma Spa
- DateJuly 2, 2024
- Starting price
- Selling price—
Lot 640 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1863 T - Nomisma 850 AU Colpetto al bordo Grading/Status: BB/BB+