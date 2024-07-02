Italy 20 Lire 1863 Victor Emmanuel II

Italy 20 Lire 1863 Victor Emmanuel II, Obverse - Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini, E-Live Auction November 2025, Lot 34Italy 20 Lire 1863 Victor Emmanuel II, Reverse - Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini, E-Live Auction November 2025, Lot 34
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
  • Date
    November 21, 2025
  • Starting price
    1153 $
Lot 34 ITALIA LOTTO DI DUE MONETE IN AU 20 LIRE 1863 (PROVENIENTE DA GIOIELLO) 20 LIRE 1865 SOLO PER QUESTO SETTORE I DIRITTI D’ASTA SARANNO PARI AL 6,50% + IVA Grading/Status: BB E MB
Italy 20 Lire 1863 Victor Emmanuel II - Constantin Coins, Auction 3, Lot 209
Constantin Coins
  • Date
    November 7, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 209 Italien, Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859-1878, 20 Lire 1863, Turin. 6,45 g. Fb. 11. Kl. Randfehler, sehr schön-vorzüglich
Italy 20 Lire 1863 Victor Emmanuel II - Varesi, Numismatic Auction 86, Lot 285
Varesi
  • Date
    November 5, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 285 VITTORIO EMANUELE II, Re d'Italia (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1863, Torino MIR 1078 Pagani 457 Au 6,46 g 21 mm SPL
Italy 20 Lire 1863 Victor Emmanuel II - Editions V. GADOURY, Auction XVIII, Lot 874
Editions V. GADOURY
  • Date
    October 3, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 874 Vittorio Emanuele II, Re di Sardegna 1849-1861 20 Lire, Torino, 1863 T , AU 6.5 g. Ref : Cud. 1190b , MIR 1078, Pag. 456, Fr. 11 Conservation : Superbe
Italy 20 Lire 1863 Victor Emmanuel II, Obverse - Spink , Auction 25055, Lot 1051Italy 20 Lire 1863 Victor Emmanuel II, Reverse - Spink , Auction 25055, Lot 1051
Spink
  • Date
    October 1, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1051 (g) Italy, Kingdom, Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878), Gold 20-Lire, 1862, Turin, head left, rev. crowned shield in wreath, edge straight milled, 6.44g, 6h (Fb. 11; Gigante 6; KM 10.1; Montenegro 132; Pagani 456), and, Gold 5-Lire, 1863, Turin, as before, 1.61g, 6h (Fb. 16; Gigante 29; KM 10.1; Montenegro 159; Pagani 479), both good very fine (2). Provenance, The "Hurter-Amman" Collection of Ancient and World Gold and Silver Coins and Medals Estimate: £450 - £550
Italy 20 Lire 1863 Victor Emmanuel II, Obverse - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lot 2497Italy 20 Lire 1863 Victor Emmanuel II, Reverse - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lot 2497
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Date
    September 8, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 2497 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele II Re d'Italia (1861-1878) - 20 Lire 1863 T Pag. 457; Mont. 133 (AU g. 6,42) Grading/Status: BB
Italy 20 Lire 1863 Victor Emmanuel II, Obverse - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lot 2496Italy 20 Lire 1863 Victor Emmanuel II, Reverse - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lot 2496
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Date
    September 8, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 2496 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele II Re d'Italia (1861-1878) - 20 Lire 1863 T Pag. 457; Mont. 133 (AU g. 6,45) Grading/Status: qFDC
Italy 20 Lire 1863 Victor Emmanuel II - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 1024, Lot 469
Cambi Aste
  • Date
    May 28, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 469 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1861-1878.20 Lire 1863. Torino.Testa a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 7. g. 6,40. Diam. mm. 21,20. Oro. BB
Italy 20 Lire 1863 Victor Emmanuel II - Schulman b.v., Auction 383, Lot 195
Schulman b.v.
  • Date
    March 26, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 195 Italy - 20 Lire 1863, Gold, VITTORIO EMANUELE II 1861–1878, REGNO D'ITALIA Turin mint. Head to left. Rev. crowned arms. Gold 6.44 g. Fr. 11; KM. 10.1.6.43 g. Nearly extremely fine
Italy 20 Lire 1863 Victor Emmanuel II, Obverse - Nomisma Aste, Auction 9, Lot 802Italy 20 Lire 1863 Victor Emmanuel II, Reverse - Nomisma Aste, Auction 9, Lot 802
Nomisma Aste
  • Date
    March 23, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 802 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1863 T - Nomisma 850 AU Grading/Status: qSPL
Italy 20 Lire 1863 Victor Emmanuel II - Numismatica Marcoccia di Marcoccia Alessandro, Auction 35, Lot 656
Numismatica Marcoccia di Marcoccia Alessandro
  • Date
    January 14, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 656 VITT. EMANUELE II (1861-1878) 20 LIRE 1863 TORINO AU. 6,47 GR. SPL-FDC/qFDC
Italy 20 Lire 1863 Victor Emmanuel II - Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH, Auktion 107, Lot 1401
Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH
  • Date
    December 9, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1401 ITALIEN, Vittorio Emanuele II., 1861-1878, 20 Lire 1863 T BN. 21,1mm; 6,45g.ITALIEN, Vittorio Emanuele II., 1861-1878, 20 Lire 1863 T BN. 21,1mm; 6,45g. Ware ist MwSt-befreit VAT tax free GOLD, ss/vz KM 10.1; Frbg.11
Italy 20 Lire 1863 Victor Emmanuel II - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61445, Lot 25178
Heritage Auctions
  • Date
    December 2, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 25178 Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS63+ NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved
Italy 20 Lire 1863 Victor Emmanuel II, Obverse - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61445, Lot 25178Italy 20 Lire 1863 Victor Emmanuel II, Reverse - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61445, Lot 25178
Heritage Auctions
  • Date
    December 2, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 25178 Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS63+ NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1. Metal: Gold Weight: 6.4516g AGW: 0.1867oz Melt Value: $492.51 Gold Spot: $2,638/oz (12-02-2024) Mintage: 2,981,000 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Italy 20 Lire 1863 Victor Emmanuel II, Obverse - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lot 1498Italy 20 Lire 1863 Victor Emmanuel II, Reverse - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lot 1498
Nomisma Aste
  • Date
    November 16, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1498 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1863 T - Nomisma 850 AU Grading/Status: BB+
Italy 20 Lire 1863 Victor Emmanuel II, Obverse - San Martino, Auction n.3, Lot 537Italy 20 Lire 1863 Victor Emmanuel II, Reverse - San Martino, Auction n.3, Lot 537
San Martino
  • Date
    October 14, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 537 REGNO D' ITALIA, Vittorio Emanuele II - 20 Lire, 1863 T, Au, gr 6,45, C, Gig 7, SPL. Grading/Status: SPL
Italy 20 Lire 1863 Victor Emmanuel II, Obverse - San Martino, Auction n.3, Lot 538Italy 20 Lire 1863 Victor Emmanuel II, Reverse - San Martino, Auction n.3, Lot 538
San Martino
  • Date
    October 14, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 538 REGNO D' ITALIA, Vittorio Emanuele II - 20 Lire, 1863 T, Au, gr 6,46, C, Gig 7, SPL. Grading/Status: SPL
Italy 20 Lire 1863 Victor Emmanuel II - Katz Auction, E-Auction 136, Lot 408
Katz Auction
  • Date
    August 28, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 408 Italy 20 Lire 1863 T BN NGC MS63 KM# 10.1, N# 17714; Gold (.900) 6.45 g.; Victor Emmanuel II
Italy 20 Lire 1863 Victor Emmanuel II, Obverse - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 36, Lot 638Italy 20 Lire 1863 Victor Emmanuel II, Reverse - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 36, Lot 638
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    July 2, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 638 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1863 T - Nomisma 850 AU Colpetto al bordo Grading/Status: SPL
Italy 20 Lire 1863 Victor Emmanuel II, Obverse - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 36, Lot 640Italy 20 Lire 1863 Victor Emmanuel II, Reverse - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 36, Lot 640
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    July 2, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 640 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1863 T - Nomisma 850 AU Colpetto al bordo Grading/Status: BB/BB+
