Italy 20 Centesimi 1920 Victor Emmanuel III
Savoca Numismatik
- DateAugust 2, 2025
Lot 787 Italy. AD 1920. 20 Centesimi 1920 4 g Extremely Fine
H.D. Rauch
- DateMarch 25, 2025
Lot 1363 Königreich Italien. Lot 3 Stk.: 20 Centesimi 1918 R, 1919 R und 1920 R, alle Rom f.stplfr.-stplfr. (D)
Stephen Album Rare Coins
- DateApril 10, 2023
Lot 1440 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1946, 20 centesimi, 1920-R, KM-58, plain edge variety, scarce date, a superb lustrous example! PCGS graded MS65. These type could be considered an emergency issue since they were minted in years when nickel was very precious for military industries. To conserve the nickel, the Roma mint used the previously minted 20 centesimi coins (KM-28 type) that were withdrawn from circulation and used as a host planchet for the overstriking of this type.
Stephen Album Rare Coins
- DateMarch 2, 2020
Lot 412 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1946, 20 centesimi, 1920-R, KM-58, plain edge, scarce date, NGC graded MS62. WINGS.
VL Nummus
- DateJune 10, 2018
Lot 978 Italy Kingdom of Italy Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1920 Rome Smooth edge, Ø 21 mm Montenegro 302. 3.96 g. R Unc
Wannenes Art Auction
- DateMay 16, 2018
Lot 1589 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE III. 20 CENTESIMI ESAGONO 1920 Roma. Cupronichel, 3,93 gr, 21 mm. qFDC. Rara. D: REGNO D'ITALIA Scudo Sabaudo coronato tra rami di alloro e quercia. In basso le iniziali dell'autore A. M. (Attilio Motti). R: Esagono circondato da una corona di alloro. All'interno dell'esagono su tre righe valore e data. In basso segno di zecca. Bibliografia di riferimento: Pagani 852. Gigante 216. Montenegro 302
Wannenes Art Auction
- DateMay 16, 2018
Lot 1586 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE III. 20 CENTESIMI ESAGONO 1918 BORDO RIGATO Roma. Cupronichel, 3,83 gr, 21 mm. FDC. Rara. D: REGNO D'ITALIA Scudo Sabaudo coronato tra rami di alloro e quercia. In basso le iniziali dell'autore A. M. (Attilio Motti). R: Esagono circondato da una corona di alloro. All'interno dell'esagono su tre righe valore e data. In basso segno di zecca. Bibliografia di riferimento: Pagani 850a. Gigante 214. Montenegro 299 Come in quasi tutte le monete di questo nominale si notano, sottostanti, i segni del 20 centesimi di Umberto I ed il relativo taglio rigato. Solo il millesimo 1920 presenta sempre un taglio liscio per aver usato tondelli nuovi.
Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
- DateSeptember 9, 2015
Lot 2032 Ausländische Münzen und Medaillen Italien Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 20 Centesimi 1920 R. KM 58. vorzüglich/Stempelglanz
H.D. Rauch
- DateDecember 10, 2014
Lot 1561 EUROPA UND ÜBERSEE ITALIEN Königreich Italien (D) 20 Centesimi 1920 R, Rom Mont:302 (R) vzgl.
H.D. Rauch
- DateJune 16, 2014
Lot 1076 EUROPA UND ÜBERSEE ITALIEN Königreich Italien (D) 20 Centesimi 1920 R, Rom. Mit glattem Rand Mont:302(R); leichte Korrossionen s.sch.+