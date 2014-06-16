Italy 20 Centesimi 1920 Victor Emmanuel III

Lot 1440 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1946, 20 centesimi, 1920-R, KM-58, plain edge variety, scarce date, a superb lustrous example! PCGS graded MS65. These type could be considered an emergency issue since they were minted in years when nickel was very precious for military industries. To conserve the nickel, the Roma mint used the previously minted 20 centesimi coins (KM-28 type) that were withdrawn from circulation and used as a host planchet for the overstriking of this type.