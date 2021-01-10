Italy 20 Centesimi 1919 Victor Emmanuel III

Lot 223 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1946, 20 centesimi, 1919-R, KM-58, reeded edge, overstruck on KM-28 with much of the under type visible, a wonderful lustrous mint state example! PCGS graded MS64. The Italian 20 centesimi coins minted between 1918-1920 were overstruck on the 1894 series primarily because of a shortage of nickel during World War I, making it necessary to reuse existing nickel coins by overstriking them with the new design to conserve the metal for military purposes; this is considered an "emergency issue" in numismatics.