Italy 20 Centesimi 1919 Victor Emmanuel III
Bid & Grow Auctions
- DateSeptember 27, 2025
Lot 1110 Włochy 20 Centesimi 1919 R Błąd mennicy Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: XF KM# 58 Miedzionikiel Vittorio Emanuele III 4 Gm Zwykła krawędź Nadruk na KM#28
Savoca Numismatik
- DateAugust 2, 2025
Lot 785 Italy. AD 1919. 20 Centesimi 1919 4 g Extremely Fine
Savoca Numismatik
- DateJuly 5, 2025
Lot 918 Italy. AD 1919. Overstruck on 20 Centesimi 1894 20 Centesimi 11919 mm, 4 g Good Extremely Fine
Savoca Numismatik
- DateJune 21, 2025
Lot 669 Italy. AD 1919. Overstruck on 20 Centesimi 1894 20 Centesimi 1919 mm, 4 g Good Extremely Fine
Savoca Numismatik
- DateJune 21, 2025
Lot 670 Italy. AD 1919. overstruck at 20 Centesimi 1894 20 Centesimi 1919 mm, 4 g Extremely Fine
Stephen Album Rare Coins
- DateApril 14, 2025
Lot 223 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1946, 20 centesimi, 1919-R, KM-58, reeded edge, overstruck on KM-28 with much of the under type visible, a wonderful lustrous mint state example! PCGS graded MS64. The Italian 20 centesimi coins minted between 1918-1920 were overstruck on the 1894 series primarily because of a shortage of nickel during World War I, making it necessary to reuse existing nickel coins by overstriking them with the new design to conserve the metal for military purposes; this is considered an "emergency issue" in numismatics.
Savoca Numismatik
- DateApril 5, 2025
Lot 1045 Italy. AD 1919. 20 Centesimi 1919 mm, 4 g Very Fine
H.D. Rauch
- DateMarch 25, 2025
Lot 1363 Königreich Italien. Lot 3 Stk.: 20 Centesimi 1918 R, 1919 R und 1920 R, alle Rom f.stplfr.-stplfr. (D)
Istra Numizmatika
- DateFebruary 15, 2025
- Selling price—
Lot 1669 Królestwo Włoch, Vittorio Emanuele III, 20 Centesimi 1919, Rzym Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: XF+ Literatura: Gigante 216 Krawędź z trzciny. Moneta wybita powyżej 20 centymów Umberto I. Ni. 4,00 g Rzadka
Leu Numismatik
- DateDecember 7, 2024
Lot 3684 ITALY. Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele III , 1900-1946. 20 Centesimi 1919 (Copper-Nickel, 21 mm, 4.24 g, 6 h), Rome. REGNO D' ITALIA Crowned coat of arms in front of two branches. Rev. CENT. / 20 / 1919 Hexagon within wreath. KM 58. Clear overstrike on 20 Centesimi 1894-1895 (KM 28) with reeded edge. Good extremely fine.
Stephen Album Rare Coins
- DateDecember 2, 2024
Lot 389 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1946, 20 centesimi, 1919-R, KM-58, overstruck on KM-28, reeded edge and other elements from host coin visible, PCGS graded MS64.
Savoca Numismatik
- DateSeptember 21, 2024
Lot 1129 Italy. AD 1919. 20 Centesimi 1919 mm, 3,75 g Very Fine
Klondike Auction
- DateSeptember 8, 2024
- Selling price—
Lot 236 italy 20 Centesimi 1919 KM-58; King Victor Emmanuel II (1859-1860); Mint Rome; Copper-nickel; XF/AU
Katz Auction
- DateJuly 24, 2024
Lot 1930 Italy 20 Centesimi 1919 R Overstrike KM# 58, N# 2276; Copper-nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Overstrike on 20 Centesimi 1894-1895 (KM# 28); XF+
Stephen Album Rare Coins
- DateJuly 22, 2024
Lot 1068 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele III , 1900-1946, 20 centesimi, 1919, KM-58, reeded edge, a lovely example, PCGS graded MS63.
Leu Numismatik
- DateJuly 13, 2024
Katz Auction
- DateMarch 30, 2024
- Selling price—
Maison Palombo
- DateMarch 27, 2024
- Selling price—
Lot 592 Italie Victor-Emmanuel III (1900-1946) 20 centesimi en cupro-nickel - 1919 R Rome Tranche striée. 3.9g - KM 58 - Mont. 301 FDC - NGC MS 65 Estimate: CHF 200
Bruun Rasmussen
- DateMarch 7, 2021
Lot 5217 World coins Italy Italy, Vittorio Emanuele III, 20 Centesimi 1919, KM 58, clearly overstruck on Umberto I, 20 Centesimi 1894, KM 28 - choice Unc
Bruun Rasmussen
- DateJanuary 10, 2021
