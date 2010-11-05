Italy 20 Centesimi 1918 Victor Emmanuel III

Italy 20 Centesimi 1918 Victor Emmanuel III - Stephen Album Rare Coins, Internet Auction 32, Lot 222
Stephen Album Rare Coins
  • Date
    April 14, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 222 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1946, 20 centesimi, 1918-R, KM-58, reeded edge, a lovely lustrous mint state example! PCGS graded MS63.
Italy 20 Centesimi 1918 Victor Emmanuel III - Savoca Numismatik , Online Auction 263 | Blue, Lot 1190
Savoca Numismatik
  • Date
    April 12, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1190 Italy. AD 1918. 20 Centesimi 1918 mm, 4 g Extremely Fine
Italy 20 Centesimi 1918 Victor Emmanuel III - H.D. Rauch, 46. E-AUKTION, Lot 1363
H.D. Rauch
  • Date
    March 25, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1363 Königreich Italien.   Lot 3 Stk.: 20 Centesimi 1918 R, 1919 R und 1920 R, alle Rom f.stplfr.-stplfr. (D)
Italy 20 Centesimi 1918 Victor Emmanuel III - Savoca Numismatik , Online Auction 258 | Blue, Lot 1048
Savoca Numismatik
  • Date
    March 8, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1048 Italy. AD 1918. 20 Centesimi 1918 mm, 4 g Very Fine
Italy 20 Centesimi 1918 Victor Emmanuel III - Savoca Numismatik , Blue | 249th Weekly Blue Auction, Lot 1369
Savoca Numismatik
  • Date
    January 11, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1369 Italy. AD 1918. 20 Centesimi 1918 mm, 4 g Very Fine
Italy 20 Centesimi 1918 Victor Emmanuel III - Savoca Numismatik , Online Auction 222 | Blue, Lot 1167
Savoca Numismatik
  • Date
    July 13, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1167 Italy. AD 1918. 20 Centesimi mm, 4 g Nearly Extremely Fine
Italy 20 Centesimi 1918 Victor Emmanuel III, Obverse - Katz Auction, E-Auction 131, Lot 2322Italy 20 Centesimi 1918 Victor Emmanuel III, Reverse - Katz Auction, E-Auction 131, Lot 2322
Katz Auction
  • Date
    June 26, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 2322 Italy 20 Centesimi 1918 R Overstrike KM# 58, N# 2276; Reeded edge; Copper-nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; AUNC
Italy 20 Centesimi 1918 Victor Emmanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 101, Lot 1028
Katz Auction
  • Date
    November 18, 2023
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1028 Italy 20 Centesimi 1918 R Overstrike KM# 58, N# 2276; Copper-nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; UNC with full mint luster
Italy 20 Centesimi 1918 Victor Emmanuel III - Numis Arena, Auction 1, Lot 51
Numis Arena
  • Date
    October 28, 2023
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 51 Title 20 Centesimi 1918 Description AU Year 1918 Country Italy Denomination 20.00 Weight 3.90 Diameter 21.30 Metal Copper-Nickel Catalogue KM Catalogue Number 58.00
Italy 20 Centesimi 1918 Victor Emmanuel III - Stephen Album Rare Coins, Internet Auction 22, Lot 1313
Stephen Album Rare Coins
  • Date
    August 14, 2023
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1313 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1946, 20 centesimi, 1918-R, KM-58, overstruck on type KM-28 (as always for this type), a wonderful mint state example! PCGS graded MS64.
Italy 20 Centesimi 1918 Victor Emmanuel III - Stephen Album Rare Coins, Internet Auction 20, Lot 1439
Stephen Album Rare Coins
  • Date
    April 10, 2023
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1439 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1946, 20 centesimi, 1918-R, KM-58, reeded edge, overstruck on 1894 20 centesimi, a superb mint state example! MS65. These could be considered as emergency coins, since they were minted in years when nickel was very precious for military industries. To conserve nickel, they used the previous 20 centesimi coins (KM-28 type) withdrawn from circulation at base metal to overstrike these new coins. For this reason many coins have signs of the design of the previous understruck type. The more of the host coin that is viable, the higher value of this type.
Italy 20 Centesimi 1918 Victor Emmanuel III - Nomisma Spa, AUCTION 66, Lot 1371
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    November 26, 2022
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1371 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1918 Prova - Luppino PP 230 NI RRR In slab NGC MS 65 5786301-002 MS 65.
Italy 20 Centesimi 1918 Victor Emmanuel III - VL Nummus, E-LIVE AUCTION 18, Lot 2585
VL Nummus
  • Date
    March 12, 2022
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 2585 Italy, Kingdom of Italy. Italy Kingdom of Italy Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 20 Centesimi 1918 Rome Reeded edge. Ni. Montenegro 299. 3.90 g. FDC.
Italy 20 Centesimi 1918 Victor Emmanuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 15, Lot 948
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    April 14, 2020
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 948 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1918 R - Nomisma 1290 NI qFDC.
Italy 20 Centesimi 1918 Victor Emmanuel III - VL Nummus, FLOOR AUCTION 10, Lot 839
VL Nummus
  • Date
    September 9, 2018
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 839 Italy Kingdom of Italy Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1918 Rome Reeded edge, Ø 21 mm Montenegro 299. 3.93 g. RR Unc
Italy 20 Centesimi 1918 Victor Emmanuel III - Wannenes Art Auction, COINS & MEDALS, Lot 1586
Wannenes Art Auction
  • Date
    May 16, 2018
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1586 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE III. 20 CENTESIMI ESAGONO 1918 BORDO RIGATO Roma. Cupronichel, 3,83 gr, 21 mm. FDC. Rara. D: REGNO D'ITALIA Scudo Sabaudo coronato tra rami di alloro e quercia. In basso le iniziali dell'autore A. M. (Attilio Motti). R: Esagono circondato da una corona di alloro. All'interno dell'esagono su tre righe valore e data. In basso segno di zecca. Bibliografia di riferimento: Pagani 850a. Gigante 214. Montenegro 299 Come in quasi tutte le monete di questo nominale si notano, sottostanti, i segni del 20 centesimi di Umberto I ed il relativo taglio rigato. Solo il millesimo 1920 presenta sempre un taglio liscio per aver usato tondelli nuovi.
Italy 20 Centesimi 1918 Victor Emmanuel III, Obverse - Stack's Bowers, November 2010 Baltimore, Lot 7438Italy 20 Centesimi 1918 Victor Emmanuel III, Reverse - Stack's Bowers, November 2010 Baltimore, Lot 7438
Stack's Bowers
  • Date
    November 5, 2010
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 7438 ITALY. Mixed Crowns & Minors, 5 pieces in lot. Includes: 5 Centesimi 1919 (NGC MS-63 RB); 10 Centesimi 1911 (NGC Unc Details--Surface Hairlines); 20 Centesimi 1918 (NGC MS-65); Lira 1900 (NGC MS-62); Lira 1915 (NGC AU-58). SOLD AS IS/NO RETURNS. Estimate: $200 - $300.
