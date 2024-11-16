Italy 100 Lire 1936 Victor Emmanuel III

Lot 34722 Vittorio Emanuele III gold 100 Lire Anno XIV 1936-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM83, Fr-35, Pag-650. Mintage: 812. An ever-contested type of Vittorio Emanuele III's extensive gold series, boasting as much visual character as this cataloger has seen with the type. From the Robert C. Pickett Collection Metal: Gold Diameter: 25mm Weight: 8.799g AGW: 0.2546oz Mintage: 812 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.