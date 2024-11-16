Italy 100 Lire 1936 Victor Emmanuel III

Italy 100 Lire 1936 Victor Emmanuel III - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 48, Lot 1488
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Date
    December 4, 2025
  • Starting price
    5767 $
Lot 1488 Vittorio Emanuele II (1849-1861) 100 Lire Impero 1936 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a destra - Rovescio: littore in cammino verso sinistra regge un fascio sulla spalla destra - gr. 8,79 - Molto rara - Praticamente FDC (Bol. n. R82) (Gig. n. 13) (Mont. n. 25) (Pag. n. 650)
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1936 Victor Emmanuel III - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 48, Lot 1630
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Date
    December 4, 2025
  • Starting price
    6920 $
Lot 1630 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 Lire Impero 1936 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a destra - Rovescio: littore in cammino verso sinistra regge un fascio sulla spalla destra - gr. 8,79 - Molto rara - Praticamente FDC (Bol. n. R82) (Gig. n. 13) (Mont. n. 25) (Pag. n. 650)
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1936 Victor Emmanuel III, Obverse - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lot 743Italy 100 Lire 1936 Victor Emmanuel III, Reverse - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lot 743
Nomisma Aste
  • Date
    November 22, 2025
  • Starting price
    16148 $
Lot 743 Lots marked with an * (asterisk) come from non-EU countries and will be subject to a 5% VAT, calculated on the hammer price and buyer’s premium. In the case of a “distance sale” to a private EU buyer where VAT is applicable in the destination country, the VAT rate of the relevant EU country will apply. I lotti contrassegnati con il simbolo * (asterisco) provengono da Paesi extra-UE e saranno soggetti all’applicazione dell’IVA al 5%, calcolata sul prezzo di aggiudicazione e sui diritti d’asta. In caso di vendita a "distanza" a soggetto privato UE con rilevanza IVA nel paese di destinazione sarà applicata l'aliquota IVA del paese UE di riferimento. Grading/Status: SPL-FDC
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1936 Victor Emmanuel III - Varesi, Numismatic Auction 86, Lot 332
Varesi
  • Date
    November 5, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 332 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1936 XIV, Roma Au 8,8 g circa 23 mm • In slab NGC MS61; tiratura ufficiale di soli 812 esemplari
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1936 Victor Emmanuel III - Editions V. GADOURY, Auction XIX, Lot 1887
Editions V. GADOURY
  • Date
    October 4, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1887 100 Lire PROVA (Pattern) Roma, 1936 R, AU 8.8 g. 23.5 mm Ref : Luppino PP120 (R4), Pagani PP nr. 161 pag. 29, Simonetti nr. 20/1 pag 89 Grading : NGC MS 62 Conservation : Superbe. Rarissime
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1936 Victor Emmanuel III, Obverse - Scuotto Numismatica & ..., Auction 4, Lot 494Italy 100 Lire 1936 Victor Emmanuel III, Reverse - Scuotto Numismatica & ..., Auction 4, Lot 494
Scuotto Numismatica & ...
  • Date
    September 20, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 494 Regno d'Italia. Vittorio emanuele III (1900-1943). 100 Lire 1936 (Impero 1° tipo). Au gr. 8,8. Gigante 13. RR Grading/Status: FDC
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1936 Victor Emmanuel III, Obverse - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 41, Lot 3606Italy 100 Lire 1936 Victor Emmanuel III, Reverse - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 41, Lot 3606
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    September 8, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 3606 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1936 - Nomisma 1059 AU RRR Un minimo graffietto nel campo del R/ Grading/Status: FDC
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1936 Victor Emmanuel III, Obverse - Nomisma Spa, Auction 74, Lot 1897Italy 100 Lire 1936 Victor Emmanuel III, Reverse - Nomisma Spa, Auction 74, Lot 1897
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    September 5, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1897 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1936 A. XIV - Nomisma 1059 AU RRR In slab NGC MS 65 6634004-004 Grading/Status: MS 65
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1936 Victor Emmanuel III - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 47, Lot 1578
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Date
    June 5, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1578 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 Lire Impero 1936 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a destra - Rovescio: littore in cammino verso sinistra regge un fascio sulla spalla destra - Molto rara - Lievi segni di contatto, migliore di SPL - Sigillata da Angelo Bazzoni (Bol. n. R82) (Gig. n. 13) (Mont. n. 25) (Pag. n. 650)
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1936 Victor Emmanuel III - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 47, Lot 1576
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Date
    June 5, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1576 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 Lire Impero 1936 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a destra - Rovescio: littore in cammino verso sinistra regge un fascio sulla spalla destra - gr. 8,79 - Molto rara - Praticamente FDC (Bol. n. R82) (Gig. n. 13) (Mont. n. 25) (Pag. n. 650)
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1936 Victor Emmanuel III - Münzenonline, Auktion Nr. 33, Lot 408
Münzenonline
  • Date
    May 16, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 408 ITALIEN. Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946 100 Lire 1936 / Anno XIV, Roma. 8.79 g. Mont. 25 (R3). Pagani 650. Fr. 35. Von grosser Seltenheit. Nur 816 Exemplare geprägt / Extremely rare. Only 816 pieces struck NGC MS 61 Cert.No: 2924810-003
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1936 Victor Emmanuel III - Varesi, Numismatic Auction 85, Lot 674
Varesi
  • Date
    May 6, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 674 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1936, XIV EF "Prova", R, Roma Pagani Prove 161 Mont. 54 Luppino PP120 Au RRRR • Ex collezione Odescalchi di Roma, asta Finarte 448 del 18/10/1983 FDC
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1936 Victor Emmanuel III - Varesi, Numismatic Auction 85, Lot 670
Varesi
  • Date
    May 6, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 670 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1936 XIV "Littore", Roma MIR 1119a Pagani 650 Au 8,79 23 mm RR • Tiratura ufficiale di soli 812 esemplari ! q.FDC
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1936 Victor Emmanuel III, Obverse - Nomisma Spa, Auction 72, Lot 863Italy 100 Lire 1936 Victor Emmanuel III, Reverse - Nomisma Spa, Auction 72, Lot 863
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    April 10, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 863 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 e 50 Lire 1936 A. XIV - Nomisma 1059 e 1071 AU RRR Lotto di due monete Grading/Status: qFDC-FDC
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1936 Victor Emmanuel III - Aurora Numismatica, Auction Aurora 33, Lot 240
Aurora Numismatica
  • Date
    March 18, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 240 Regno d'Italia, Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943), 100 Lire 1936, coniati 812 esemplari, RR Au 23,5 mm, 8,8 g, in Slab NGC MS62
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1936 Victor Emmanuel III - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3122, Lot 34722
Heritage Auctions
  • Date
    January 21, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 34722 Vittorio Emanuele III gold 100 Lire Anno XIV 1936-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM83, Fr-35, Pag-650. Mintage: 812. An ever-contested type of Vittorio Emanuele III's extensive gold series, boasting as much visual character as this cataloger has seen with the type. From the Robert C. Pickett Collection HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved www.HA.com/TexasAuctioneerLicenseNotice
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1936 Victor Emmanuel III, Obverse - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3122, Lot 34722Italy 100 Lire 1936 Victor Emmanuel III, Reverse - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3122, Lot 34722
Heritage Auctions
  • Date
    January 21, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 34722 Vittorio Emanuele III gold 100 Lire Anno XIV 1936-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM83, Fr-35, Pag-650. Mintage: 812. An ever-contested type of Vittorio Emanuele III's extensive gold series, boasting as much visual character as this cataloger has seen with the type. From the Robert C. Pickett Collection Metal: Gold Diameter: 25mm Weight: 8.799g AGW: 0.2546oz Mintage: 812 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1936 Victor Emmanuel III - Varesi, Numismatic Auction 84, Lot 307
Varesi
  • Date
    November 18, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 307 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1936, XIV EF "Prova", R, Roma Pagani Prove 161 Mont. 54 Luppino PP120 Au RRRR • Ex collezione Odescalchi di Roma, asta Finarte 448 del 18/10/1983 FDC Scarica Articolo - "Vitorio Emanuele III, Re e Imperatore"
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1936 Victor Emmanuel III, Obverse - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lot 1416Italy 100 Lire 1936 Victor Emmanuel III, Reverse - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lot 1416
Nomisma Aste
  • Date
    November 16, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1416 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1936 An. XIV - Nomisma 1059 AU RRR Graffietti. Grading/Status: SPL
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1936 Victor Emmanuel III, Obverse - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lot 2306Italy 100 Lire 1936 Victor Emmanuel III, Reverse - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lot 2306
Nomisma Aste
  • Date
    November 16, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 2306 Vittorio Emanule III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1936 An. XIV - Nomisma 812 AU RRR Grading/Status: qFDC-FDC
Similar
Learn more