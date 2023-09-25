Italy 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I

Lot 35467 Umberto I gold 100 Lire 1888-R AU58 NGC, Rome mint, KM22, Fr-18, Pag-570. A lovely, near-Mint State example from a short vintage, exhibiting a sharp strike on a wide flan. A few storage nicks determine the grade. Metal: Gold Weight: 32.258g AGW: 0.9334oz Melt Value: $3,129.69 Gold Spot: $3,353/oz (07-29-2025 6:54AM CT) Mintage: 1,169 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.