Italy 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I

Italy 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 48, Lot 1551
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Date
    December 4, 2025
  • Starting price
    4614 $
Lot 1551 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1888 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 32,25 - Rara - Fondi lucenti, q.FDC (Bol. n. R22) (Gig. n. 4) (Mont. n. 4) (Pag. n. 570)
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I - Chaponnière & Firmenich SA, Auction 20, Lot 505
Chaponnière & Firmenich SA
  • Date
    November 23, 2025
  • Starting price
    9932 $
Lot 505 ITALY. Regno d'Italia. Umberto I, 1878-1900. 100 Lire 1888 R, Roma. Obv. UMBERTO I RE D'ITALIA. Bare head left. Rev. Crowned coat of arms within laurel-oak wreath, value on either side. Mont. 04; KM 22; Fr. 18. AU. 32.26 g. 1169 ex. NGC MS 62
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I, Obverse - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lot 714Italy 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I, Reverse - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lot 714
Nomisma Aste
  • Date
    November 22, 2025
  • Starting price
    4614 $
Lot 714 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1888 - Nomisma 973 AU RR Ex asta Aurora 31 del 01/03/2024, lotto 227, realizzo € 5.750 + diritti. Grading/Status: qSPL
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I - Oslo Myntgalleri AS, Auction no. 41, Lot 473
Oslo Myntgalleri AS
  • Date
    November 22, 2025
  • Starting price
    2939 $
Lot 473 ITALY 100 lire 1888, Rome. 32.35 g. Cleaned. Edge nicks. Pagani 570, Ex. Künker 328, 10.10.2019, lot 5175 Grade: EF
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I, Obverse - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lot 713Italy 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I, Reverse - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lot 713
Nomisma Aste
  • Date
    November 22, 2025
  • Starting price
    4614 $
Lot 713 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1888 - Nomisma 973 AU RR Grading/Status: SPL+
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I, Obverse - Nomisma Spa, Auction 74, Lot 1850Italy 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I, Reverse - Nomisma Spa, Auction 74, Lot 1850
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    September 5, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1850 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1888 - Nomisma 973 AU RR Esemplare di altissima qualità  Grading/Status: qFDC/FDC
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I, Obverse - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3125, Lot 35467Italy 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I, Reverse - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3125, Lot 35467
Heritage Auctions
  • Date
    August 27, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 35467 Umberto I gold 100 Lire 1888-R AU58 NGC, Rome mint, KM22, Fr-18, Pag-570. A lovely, near-Mint State example from a short vintage, exhibiting a sharp strike on a wide flan. A few storage nicks determine the grade. Metal: Gold Weight: 32.258g AGW: 0.9334oz Melt Value: $3,129.69 Gold Spot: $3,353/oz (07-29-2025 6:54AM CT) Mintage: 1,169 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I - Numismatica Ars Classica Spa, Auction 157, Lot 629
Numismatica Ars Classica Spa
  • Date
    June 10, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 629 Savoia. Umberto I re d'Italia, 1878-1900   Da 100 lire 1888, AV. Pagani 570. MIR 1096d. Friedberg 18. Molto rara. Migliore di Spl In slab NGC MS 61, certificato n. 8358339-003.
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I, Obverse - Spink , Auction 25004, Lot 334Italy 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I, Reverse - Spink , Auction 25004, Lot 334
Spink
  • Date
    April 3, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 334 (g) NGC AU55 | Italy, Umberto I (1878-1900), 100-Lire, 1888 R, bare head left, rev. crowned shield and Garter, within wreath, edge milled, 32.25g, 6h (Fr. 18; KM 22), small edge knock and light scattering of contact marks, to otherwise near brilliant fields, about extremely fine, one of only 1,169 struck, in NGC holder, graded AU55 (Cert. #8222308-008). https://www.ngccoin.uk/certlookup/8222308-008/55/ Estimate: £3000 - £3500
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I - Art-Rite S.r.l., Auction 99 - Numismatics, Lot 170
Art-Rite S.r.l.
  • Date
    March 13, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 170 UMBERTO I (1878-1900) - 100 lire 1888. Oro - 32,32 gr. Dritto: Testa nuda a sinistra, nel taglio del collo SPERANZA. - Rovescio: Stemma crociato e coronato, con il Collare dell'Annunziata, tra rami di lauro e di quercia; in alto una stella raggiante. Gigante 4 Molto raro Due lievi colpetti al bordo, ma bell'esemplare con fondi lucenti. m.SPL
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I - Aureo & Calicó, S.L., Auction 448, Lot 457
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
  • Date
    March 13, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 457 * Italy. 1888. Umberto I. R (Roma). 100 lire. (Fr.18) (KM. 22). Mintage of 1169 examples. Light small scrapes. Nice. Rare. AU. 32.30 g. EBC. Coin exempt from the payment of export fees. Estimate: 8000 EUR
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I - SINCONA AG, Auction 94, Lot 1941
SINCONA AG
  • Date
    October 22, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1941 ITALIEN. Königreich. Umberto I. 1878-1900.   100 Lire 1888 R, Roma. 32.25 g. Mont. 4 (R2). Pagani 570. Fr. 18. Sehr selten. Nur 1'169 Exemplare geprägt / Very rare. Only 1,169 pieces struck. NGC AU58. (~€ 5'210/USD 5'815)
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 113, Lot 812
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Date
    September 5, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 812 SAVOIA - Umberto I (1878-1900) - 100 Lire 1888 Pag. 570; Mont. 4 RR (AU g. 32,27) Qualche restauro al bordo BB
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I, Obverse - Sima Srl, Auction 3, Lot 699Italy 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I, Reverse - Sima Srl, Auction 3, Lot 699
Sima Srl
  • Date
    April 1, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 699 Regno D’ITALIA - Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 lire 1888 - Gig. 4, RR, Au, Oro Gold In Slab NGC MS 60. Bellissima moneta coi fondi lucenti Grading/Status: MS 60
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I, Obverse - Nomisma Spa, Auction 69, Lot 1953Italy 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I, Reverse - Nomisma Spa, Auction 69, Lot 1953
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    March 23, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1953 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 lire 1888 - Nomisma 973 AU RR Minimi segnetti al D/ Grading/Status: SPL/SPL+
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I - Aurora Numismatica, Auction Aurora 31, Lot 227
Aurora Numismatica
  • Date
    March 1, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 227 Regno d'Italia, Umberto I (1878-1900), 100 Lire 1888, Tiratura: 1169, RR Au 35 mm , q.SPL
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I - Chaponnière & Firmenich SA, Auction 17, Lot 470
Chaponnière & Firmenich SA
  • Date
    November 19, 2023
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 470 ITALY. Regno d'Italia. Umberto I, 1878-1900. 100 Lire 1888 R, Roma. Mont. 04; KM 22; Fr. 18. AU. 32.26 g. 1169 ex. - NGC MS 62 Certificate No: 4725402-014
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I - Cambi Aste, Auction 881, Lot 1233
Cambi Aste
  • Date
    November 8, 2023
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1233 REGNO D'ITALIA. UMBERTO I DI SAVOIA, 1878-1900., 100 Lire 1888. Testa a s. R/ Stemma. Gig. 4. Molto rara. g. 32,23. Diam. mm. 35,07. Oro. Lievi segni di contatto e pulizia. SPL/FDC Cartellino Numismatica Bobba. Estimate: EUR 4000 - 4500
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I, Obverse - Warin Global Investments, Online Auction 41, Lot 143Italy 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I, Reverse - Warin Global Investments, Online Auction 41, Lot 143
Warin Global Investments
  • Date
    October 3, 2023
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 143 Italy. Umberto I (1878 - 1900). 100 Lire 1888-R. PCGS AU53. Roma. Mintages of 1,169 pieces only. Very Rare. KM-22 Gold. 35 mm. 32.25 gr. (900‰).
Similar
Learn more
Italy 100 Lire 1888 Umberto I - Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG, Auction 391, Lot 382
Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG
  • Date
    September 25, 2023
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 382 ITALIEN. KÖNIGREICH ITALIEN. Umberto I., 1878-1900   100 Lire 1888 R, Rom. 29,03 g Feingold. Fb. 18; Pagani 570; Schl. 58. R Nur 1.169 Exemplare geprägt. Hübscher Prägeglanz, winz. Randfehler, vorzüglich +
Similar
Learn more