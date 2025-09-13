Italy 10 Lire 1927 Victor Emmanuel III

Italy 10 Lire 1927 Victor Emmanuel III - Thesaurus s.r.l., Auction n.26 «Claudius», Lot 838
Thesaurus s.r.l.
  • Date
    December 10, 2025
  • Starting price
    58 $
Lot 838 REGNO D'ITALIA - VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1943) 10 LIRE - Anno 1927 ** - Biga - D/Testa del re a s. R/Biga andante a s. - Ar - P.692a SPL+
Italy 10 Lire 1927 Victor Emmanuel III, Obverse - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 120, Lot 1820Italy 10 Lire 1927 Victor Emmanuel III, Reverse - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 120, Lot 1820
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Date
    November 24, 2025
  • Starting price
    21 $
Lot 1820 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1927 ** Biga Pag. 692a; Mont. 90 AG Grading/Status: BB-SPL
Italy 10 Lire 1927 Victor Emmanuel III, Obverse - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 120, Lot 1819Italy 10 Lire 1927 Victor Emmanuel III, Reverse - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 120, Lot 1819
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Date
    November 24, 2025
  • Starting price
    23 $
Lot 1819 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1927 ** Biga Pag. 692a; Mont. 90 AG Segnetti Grading/Status: qSPL/SPL Notes Segnetti
Italy 10 Lire 1927 Victor Emmanuel III, Obverse - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 120, Lot 1821Italy 10 Lire 1927 Victor Emmanuel III, Reverse - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 120, Lot 1821
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Date
    November 24, 2025
  • Starting price
    12 $
Lot 1821 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1927 ** Biga Pag. 692a; Mont. 90 AG Grading/Status: BB
Italy 10 Lire 1927 Victor Emmanuel III, Obverse - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 42, Lot 2258Italy 10 Lire 1927 Victor Emmanuel III, Reverse - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 42, Lot 2258
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    November 17, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 2258 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1927*, 1936 - AG Lotto di due monete, colpetti al bordo Grading/Status: BB
Italy 10 Lire 1927 Victor Emmanuel III, Obverse - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 42, Lot 2248Italy 10 Lire 1927 Victor Emmanuel III, Reverse - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 42, Lot 2248
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    November 17, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 2248 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1927* - Nomisma 1110 AG Minimi colpetti al bordo Grading/Status: qFDC
Italy 10 Lire 1927 Victor Emmanuel III, Obverse - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 42, Lot 2249Italy 10 Lire 1927 Victor Emmanuel III, Reverse - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 42, Lot 2249
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    November 17, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 2249 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1927* - Nomisma 1110 AG Minimi graffietti al D/. Colpetto al bordo Grading/Status: SPL+
Italy 10 Lire 1927 Victor Emmanuel III, Obverse - Sima Srl, E-Live Auction 1, Lot 1363Italy 10 Lire 1927 Victor Emmanuel III, Reverse - Sima Srl, E-Live Auction 1, Lot 1363
Sima Srl
  • Date
    October 25, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1363 REGNO D’ITALIA VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1943) 10 Lire Biga ** 1927. Ag Spedizione solo in Italia. Shipping only to Italy Grading/Status: QBB
Italy 10 Lire 1927 Victor Emmanuel III, Obverse - Sima Srl, E-Live Auction 1, Lot 1362Italy 10 Lire 1927 Victor Emmanuel III, Reverse - Sima Srl, E-Live Auction 1, Lot 1362
Sima Srl
  • Date
    October 25, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1362 REGNO D’ITALIA VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1943) 10 Lire Biga ** 1927. Ag Spedizione solo in Italia. Shipping only to Italy Grading/Status: MB
Italy 10 Lire 1927 Victor Emmanuel III, Obverse - Sima Srl, E-Live Auction 1, Lot 1361Italy 10 Lire 1927 Victor Emmanuel III, Reverse - Sima Srl, E-Live Auction 1, Lot 1361
Sima Srl
  • Date
    October 25, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1361 REGNO D’ITALIA VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1943) 10 Lire Biga 1927 AG. Colpi al bordo Spedizione solo in Italia. Shipping only to Italy Grading/Status: BB+/BB
Italy 10 Lire 1927 Victor Emmanuel III - Coins NB, E-Auction 48, Lot 1430
Coins NB
  • Date
    October 24, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1430 Italy 1927 R 10 Lire - Vittorio Emanuele III Silver (.835) Rome Mint (44800720) 9.93g XF KM 68.1 Estimate: 40 EUR
Italy 10 Lire 1927 Victor Emmanuel III - Savoca Numismatik , Online Auction 288 | Blue, Lot 1154
Savoca Numismatik
  • Date
    October 11, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1154 Italy. AD 1927. 10 Lire 1927 10 g Good Very Fine
Italy 10 Lire 1927 Victor Emmanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 171, Lot 679
Katz Auction
  • Date
    October 10, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 679 Italy 10 Lire 1927 R NGC MS62 KM# 68.2, N# 10490; **FERT**; Silver; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; With mint luster
Italy 10 Lire 1927 Victor Emmanuel III - Art-Rite S.r.l., Auction 112 - Numismatics, Lot 204
Art-Rite S.r.l.
  • Date
    September 25, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 204 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1943) - 10 lire 1927, due rosette, Roma. Argento, n.d. Dritto: Testa nuda a sinistra; - Rovescio: L'Italia in piedi su biga briosa a sinistra, sorregge un fascio littorio. Gigante 56a Sigillato PCGS MS62. Certificato PCGS n. 56918689.
Italy 10 Lire 1927 Victor Emmanuel III, Obverse - ACM Aste srl, Numismatic Auction 37, Lot 691Italy 10 Lire 1927 Victor Emmanuel III, Reverse - ACM Aste srl, Numismatic Auction 37, Lot 691
ACM Aste srl
  • Date
    September 19, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 691 Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1943. 10 lire 1927 Biga due rosette. Ag. Gig. 56a. Peso gr. 10,00. Diametro mm. 27. SPL. Patina. Grading/Status: SPL Material Ag
Italy 10 Lire 1927 Victor Emmanuel III - Bertolami Fine Art, Auction 351, Lot 1414
Bertolami Fine Art
  • Date
    September 15, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1414 REGNO D'ITALIA. Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943). 10 lire 1927. Gig 56* . NC. Ag.10gr. Grading/Status: qFDC
Italy 10 Lire 1927 Victor Emmanuel III - Bertolami Fine Art, Auction 351, Lot 1416
Bertolami Fine Art
  • Date
    September 15, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1416 REGNO D'ITALIA. Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943). 10 lire 1927 * biga. Gig. 56; Ag; 10gr. Grading/Status: BB
Italy 10 Lire 1927 Victor Emmanuel III - Bertolami Fine Art, Auction 351, Lot 1415
Bertolami Fine Art
  • Date
    September 15, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1415 REGNO D'ITALIA. Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943). 10 lire "biga" 1927 due rosette. Gig.56a; Ag; 10gr; 26,8mm Grading/Status: qFDC
Italy 10 Lire 1927 Victor Emmanuel III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 39, Lot 1094
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Date
    September 13, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1094 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire Biga 1927 - Ag - 2 rosette - Gigante 56a Grading/Status: qBB/BB Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Italy 10 Lire 1927 Victor Emmanuel III, Obverse - Roccaro Collezioni, E-Live Auction 7, Lot 163Italy 10 Lire 1927 Victor Emmanuel III, Reverse - Roccaro Collezioni, E-Live Auction 7, Lot 163
Roccaro Collezioni
  • Date
    September 13, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 163 Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1943, 10 lire 1927**, biga, Ag, Rif. Gig. 56a - Rarità C Grading/Status: BB
