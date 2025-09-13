Italy 10 Lire 1927 Victor Emmanuel III
Thesaurus s.r.l.
- DateDecember 10, 2025
- Starting price58 $
Lot 838 REGNO D'ITALIA - VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1943) 10 LIRE - Anno 1927 ** - Biga - D/Testa del re a s. R/Biga andante a s. - Ar - P.692a SPL+
InAsta S.p.A.
- DateNovember 24, 2025
- Starting price21 $
Lot 1820 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1927 ** Biga Pag. 692a; Mont. 90 AG Grading/Status: BB-SPL
InAsta S.p.A.
- DateNovember 24, 2025
- Starting price23 $
Lot 1819 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1927 ** Biga Pag. 692a; Mont. 90 AG Segnetti Grading/Status: qSPL/SPL Notes Segnetti
InAsta S.p.A.
- DateNovember 24, 2025
- Starting price12 $
Lot 1821 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1927 ** Biga Pag. 692a; Mont. 90 AG Grading/Status: BB
Nomisma Spa
- DateNovember 17, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price—
Lot 2258 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1927*, 1936 - AG Lotto di due monete, colpetti al bordo Grading/Status: BB
Nomisma Spa
- DateNovember 17, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price—
Lot 2248 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1927* - Nomisma 1110 AG Minimi colpetti al bordo Grading/Status: qFDC
Nomisma Spa
- DateNovember 17, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price—
Lot 2249 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1927* - Nomisma 1110 AG Minimi graffietti al D/. Colpetto al bordo Grading/Status: SPL+
Sima Srl
- DateOctober 25, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 1363 REGNO D’ITALIA VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1943) 10 Lire Biga ** 1927. Ag Spedizione solo in Italia. Shipping only to Italy Grading/Status: QBB
Sima Srl
- DateOctober 25, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 1362 REGNO D’ITALIA VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1943) 10 Lire Biga ** 1927. Ag Spedizione solo in Italia. Shipping only to Italy Grading/Status: MB
Sima Srl
- DateOctober 25, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 1361 REGNO D’ITALIA VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1943) 10 Lire Biga 1927 AG. Colpi al bordo Spedizione solo in Italia. Shipping only to Italy Grading/Status: BB+/BB
Coins NB
- DateOctober 24, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 1430 Italy 1927 R 10 Lire - Vittorio Emanuele III Silver (.835) Rome Mint (44800720) 9.93g XF KM 68.1 Estimate: 40 EUR
Savoca Numismatik
- DateOctober 11, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 1154 Italy. AD 1927. 10 Lire 1927 10 g Good Very Fine
Katz Auction
- DateOctober 10, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 679 Italy 10 Lire 1927 R NGC MS62 KM# 68.2, N# 10490; **FERT**; Silver; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; With mint luster
Art-Rite S.r.l.
- DateSeptember 25, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 204 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1943) - 10 lire 1927, due rosette, Roma. Argento, n.d. Dritto: Testa nuda a sinistra; - Rovescio: L'Italia in piedi su biga briosa a sinistra, sorregge un fascio littorio. Gigante 56a Sigillato PCGS MS62. Certificato PCGS n. 56918689.
ACM Aste srl
- DateSeptember 19, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 691 Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1943. 10 lire 1927 Biga due rosette. Ag. Gig. 56a. Peso gr. 10,00. Diametro mm. 27. SPL. Patina. Grading/Status: SPL Material Ag
Bertolami Fine Art
- DateSeptember 15, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 1414 REGNO D'ITALIA. Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943). 10 lire 1927. Gig 56* . NC. Ag.10gr. Grading/Status: qFDC
Bertolami Fine Art
- DateSeptember 15, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 1416 REGNO D'ITALIA. Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943). 10 lire 1927 * biga. Gig. 56; Ag; 10gr. Grading/Status: BB
Bertolami Fine Art
- DateSeptember 15, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price—
Lot 1415 REGNO D'ITALIA. Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943). 10 lire "biga" 1927 due rosette. Gig.56a; Ag; 10gr; 26,8mm Grading/Status: qFDC
Numismatica Ferrarese
- DateSeptember 13, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 1094 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire Biga 1927 - Ag - 2 rosette - Gigante 56a Grading/Status: qBB/BB Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Roccaro Collezioni
- DateSeptember 13, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 163 Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1943, 10 lire 1927**, biga, Ag, Rif. Gig. 56a - Rarità C Grading/Status: BB