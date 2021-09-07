Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 Victor Emmanuel III

Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 Victor Emmanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 175, Lot 228
Katz Auction
  • Date
    November 22, 2025
  • Starting price
    58 $
Lot 228 Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 R PROVA PCGS SP64 BN Pagani# 351. RRR; Vittorio Emanuele III; A captivating piece of numismatic artistry that mirrors the elegance of its regular-issue counterpart while bearing the allure of being a unique and distinct specimen.
Similar
Learn more
Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 Victor Emmanuel III, Obverse - Sartor Numismatica, Auction 5, Lot 263Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 Victor Emmanuel III, Reverse - Sartor Numismatica, Auction 5, Lot 263
Sartor Numismatica
  • Date
    June 27, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 263 Savoia - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Centesimi 1919 Ape - MIR 1158a Gig. 228 Cu 5,41 g R Grading/Status: SPL
Similar
Learn more
Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 Victor Emmanuel III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 37, Lot 1004
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Date
    May 17, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1004 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Centesimi Ape 1919 - Cu - RARA - Gigante 228 Grading/Status: FDC Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Similar
Learn more
Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 Victor Emmanuel III - Varesi, Numismatic Auction 85, Lot 648
Varesi
  • Date
    May 6, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 648 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1946) 10 Centesimi 1919 "ape", Roma MIR 1158a Pagani 864 Cu 5,42 g 22 mm R SPL/q.FDC
Similar
Learn more
Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 Victor Emmanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 146, Lot 633
Katz Auction
  • Date
    December 14, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 633 Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 R PROVA PCGS SP64 BN Pagani# 351. RRR; Vittorio Emanuele III; A captivating piece of numismatic artistry that mirrors the elegance of its regular-issue counterpart while bearing the allure of being a unique and distinct specimen.
Similar
Learn more
Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 Victor Emmanuel III - Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH, E-Auktion 308, Lot 4422
Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH
  • Date
    November 12, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 4422 ITALIEN. KÖNIGREICH   Viktor Emanuel III., 1900 - 1946. 10 Centesimi 1919 R, Rom. Kopf nach links / Biene auf Mohnblume sitzend, darunter Datum und Wertangabe Gig. 228. Pagani 864. Montenegro 328 (R2). 5,23 g. RR! Rotbraune Tönung, vorzüglich
Similar
Learn more
Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 Victor Emmanuel III, Obverse - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 114, Lot 2618Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 Victor Emmanuel III, Reverse - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 114, Lot 2618
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Date
    October 7, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 2618 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Centesimi 1919 Ape Pag. 864; Mont. 328 RR CU Grading/Status: BB
Similar
Learn more
Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 Victor Emmanuel III, Obverse - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 114, Lot 2617Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 Victor Emmanuel III, Reverse - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 114, Lot 2617
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Date
    October 7, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 2617 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Centesimi 1919 Ape Pag. 864; Mont. 328 RR CU Grading/Status: BB+
Similar
Learn more
Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 Victor Emmanuel III - Varesi, Numismatic Auction 83, Lot 970
Varesi
  • Date
    May 1, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 970 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1946) 10 Centesimi 1919 "ape", Roma MIR 1158a Pagani 864 Cu g 5,38 mm 23 R SPL
Similar
Learn more
Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 Victor Emmanuel III - Maison Palombo, Auction 23, Lot 594
Maison Palombo
  • Date
    March 27, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 594 Italie Victor-Emmanuel III (1900-1946) 10 centesimi en cuivre - 1919 R Rome Rare. 1.0g - KM 60 . Mont. 328 Superbe à FDC - NGC MS 62 BN Estimate: CHF 200
Similar
Learn more
Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 Victor Emmanuel III, Obverse - Nomisma Spa, Auction 69, Lot 2063Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 Victor Emmanuel III, Reverse - Nomisma Spa, Auction 69, Lot 2063
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    March 23, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 2063 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Centesimi 1919 - Nomisma 1310 CU R Grading/Status: SPL
Similar
Learn more
Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 Victor Emmanuel III - Katz Auction, Jubilee Auction 100, Lot 389
Katz Auction
  • Date
    November 23, 2023
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 389 Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 R PROVA PCGS SP64 BN Pagani# 351. RRR; Vittorio Emanuele III; A captivating piece of numismatic artistry that mirrors the elegance of its regular-issue counterpart while bearing the allure of being a unique and distinct specimen.
Similar
Learn more
Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 Victor Emmanuel III - Nomisma Aste, AUCTION 5, Lot 1316
Nomisma Aste
  • Date
    November 11, 2023
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1316 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Centesimi "Ape su fiore" 1919 - Nomisma 1310 CU R FDC.
Similar
Learn more
Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 Victor Emmanuel III - Nomisma Spa, Auction 68, Lot 1469
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    September 2, 2023
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1469 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Centesimi 1919 - Nomisma 1310 CU R FDC.
Similar
Learn more
Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 Victor Emmanuel III - Leu Numismatik, Webauktion 22, Lot 2094
Leu Numismatik
  • Date
    August 20, 2022
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 2094 ITALY. Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele III , 1900-1946. 10 Centesimi 1919 (Bronze, 22 mm, 5.44 g, 6 h), Rome. VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D'ITALIA Head of Vittorio Emanuele III to left. Rev. Bee in a flower; below, date and value. Pagani 864. Montenegro 328. Extremely fine. From the collection of Dr. Max Blaschegg (1930-2021, with collector’s ticket), privately acquired while on vacation in Grado in 1942.
Similar
Learn more
Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 Victor Emmanuel III - Nomisma Aste, Auction 1, Lot 805
Nomisma Aste
  • Date
    May 13, 2022
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 805 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Centesimi 1919 - Nomisma 1310 CU R FDC.
Similar
Learn more
Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 Victor Emmanuel III - H.D. Rauch, Auktion e-Live 39, Lot 1301
H.D. Rauch
  • Date
    March 4, 2022
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1301 ITALIEN. Triest. Königreich Italien.   Lot 5 Stk.: 20 Centesimi 1919 R (2x) und 1920 R; 10 Centesimi 1919 R; 2 Centesimi 1912 R. s.sch.+-f.vzgl. (D).
Similar
Learn more
Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 Victor Emmanuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-LIVE AUCTION 26, Lot 772
Nomisma Spa
  • Date
    January 29, 2022
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 772 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Centesimi 1919 - Nomisma 1310 CU R BB.
Similar
Learn more
Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 Victor Emmanuel III - InAsta S.p.A., AUCTION 97 E-Live, Lot 1789
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Date
    November 29, 2021
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1789 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Centesimi 1919 Ape Pag. 864; Mont. 328 RR CU FDC
Similar
Learn more
Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 Victor Emmanuel III - InAsta S.p.A., E-LIVE AUCTION 95, Lot 1506
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Date
    September 7, 2021
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1506 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Centesimi 1919 Ape Pag. 864; Mont. 328 RR CU FDC.
Similar
Learn more