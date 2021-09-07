Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 Victor Emmanuel III

Lot 2094 ITALY. Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele III , 1900-1946. 10 Centesimi 1919 (Bronze, 22 mm, 5.44 g, 6 h), Rome. VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D'ITALIA Head of Vittorio Emanuele III to left. Rev. Bee in a flower; below, date and value. Pagani 864. Montenegro 328. Extremely fine. From the collection of Dr. Max Blaschegg (1930-2021, with collector’s ticket), privately acquired while on vacation in Grado in 1942.