Italy 10 Centesimi 1893 Umberto I

Klondike Auction
    October 29, 2025
Lot 265 Italy 10 Centesimi 1893-BI. PCGS MS 64 RB. Almost TOP POP! KM-27.1; King: Umberto I (1878-1900); Copper, 10 g. Orange luster gleams as if lit from within, struck at the Birmingham mint in England, a wonderful nearly full red example! Total Graded by PCGS MS 64: 11. In Higher Grades: 1
Istra Numizmatika
    September 13, 2025
Lot 1015 Królestwo Włoch, Umberto I, 10 Centesimi 1893, Birmingham Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: UNC Literatura: Gigante 48 Cu. 10,00 g
Istra Numizmatika
    September 13, 2025
Lot 1014 Królestwo Włoch, Umberto I, 10 Centesimi 1893, Birmingham Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: A.UNC Literatura: Gigante 48 Cu. 10,00 g
Katz Auction
    July 7, 2025
Lot 597 Italy 10 Centesimi 1893 R NN MS64 KM# 27.2, N# 727; Copper; Umberto I; Rome Mint; UNC with red mint luster
Klondike Auction
    April 13, 2025
Lot 285 Italy 10 Centesimi 1893-BI. PCGS MS 64 RB. Almost TOP POP! KM-27.1; King: Umberto I (1878-1900); Copper, 10 g. Orange luster gleams as if lit from within, struck at the Birmingham mint in England, a wonderful nearly full red example! Total Graded by PCGS MS 64: 11. In Higher Grades: 1
Savoca Numismatik
    March 29, 2025
Lot 1431 Italy. AD 1893. 10 Centesimi 1893 mm, 9,81 g Nearly Very Fine
Numismatica Ferrarese
    March 29, 2025
Lot 620 Umberto I (1878-1900) - 10 Centesimi 1893 Birmingham - Cu - Gigante 48 Grading/Status: qFDC Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Numismatica Ferrarese
    February 22, 2025
Lot 941 Umberto I (1878-1900) - 10 Centesimi 1893 Roma - Cu - Gigante 47 Grading/Status: mBB Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Istra Numizmatika
    February 15, 2025
Lot 1628 Królestwo Włoch, Umberto I, 10 Centesimi 1893, Birmingham Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: A.UNC Literatura: Gigante 48 Cu. 10,00 g
Istra Numizmatika
    February 15, 2025
Lot 1627 Królestwo Włoch, Umberto I, 10 Centesimi 1893, Birmingham Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: UNC Literatura: Gigante 48 Cu. 10,00 g
Stephen Album Rare Coins
    December 2, 2024
Lot 378 ITALY: Umberto I, 1878-1900, AE 10 centesimi, 1893-BI, KM-27.1, Birmingham Mint, PCGS graded MS62 BN.
Savoca Numismatik
    September 14, 2024
Lot 1060 Italy. AD 1893. 10 Centesimi 1893 mm, 10 g Very Fine
Klondike Auction
    September 8, 2024
Lot 232 Italy 10 Centesimi 1893-BI. PCGS MS-64 RB. Almost TOP POP! KM-27.1; King: Umberto I (1878-1900); Copper, 10 g. Orange luster gleams as if lit from within, struck at the Birmingham mint in England, a wonderful nearly full red example! Total Graded by PCGS MS-64: 11. In Higher Grades: 1
Savoca Numismatik
    August 31, 2024
Lot 848 Italy. AD 1893. 10 Centesimi 1893 mm, 10 g Good Very Fine
Stephen Album Rare Coins
    March 4, 2024
Lot 1430 ITALY: Umberto I, 1878-1900, AE 10 centesimi, 1893-BI, KM-27.1, orange luster gleams as if lit from within, struck at the Birmingham mint in England, a wonderful nearly full red example! PCGS graded MS64 RB.
Pesek Auctions
    February 24, 2024
Lot 1760 Italy, 10 Centesimi 1893, Heaton Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: EF Italy, Umberto I., 10 Centesimi 1893, Heaton, 10,5 g, Copper, KM# 27.1, toned; EF
Katz Auction
    December 27, 2023
Lot 2253 Italy 10 Centesimi 1893 BI KM# 27, N# 727; Copper; Umberto I; Heaton Mint; AUNC; Red mint luster remains
Katz Auction
    November 18, 2023
Lot 1016 Italy 10 Centesimi 1893 BI KM# 27.1, N# 727; Copper; Umberto I; Heaton Mint; XF+/AUNC; Mint luster remains
Pesek Auctions
    November 13, 2023
Lot 742 Umberto I, 10 Centesimi 1893, Birmingham Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: aUNC Italy, Umberto I, 10 Centesimi 1893, Birmingham, 10,256 g, Copper, KM# 27, remains of mint luster, toned; aUNC
Stephen Album Rare Coins
    August 14, 2023
Lot 1302 ITALY: Umberto I, 1878-1900, AE 10 centesimi, 1893-BI, KM-27, struck at the Birmingham mint in England, a wonderful lustrous example! PCGS graded MS64 BN.
