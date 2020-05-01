Italy 1 Centesimo 1900 Umberto I

Italy 1 Centesimo 1900 Umberto I - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 38, Lot 735
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Date
    July 5, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 735 Umberto I (1878-1900) - 1 Centesimo 1900 - Cu. - Mont. 79 Grading/Status: SPL/FDC Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Similar
Learn more
Italy 1 Centesimo 1900 Umberto I - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 37, Lot 953
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Date
    May 17, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 953 Umberto I (1878-1900) - 1 Centesimo 1900 - Cu - Gigante 62 Grading/Status: FDC Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Similar
Learn more
Italy 1 Centesimo 1900 Umberto I - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 35, Lot 952
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Date
    February 22, 2025
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 952 Regno d'Italia - Umberto I (1878-1900) - 1 Centesimo 1900 - Cu. - Mont. 79 Grading/Status: FDC Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Similar
Learn more
Italy 1 Centesimo 1900 Umberto I, Obverse - Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Karol Karbownik, Aukcja 14 - Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Karol Karbownik , Lot 437Italy 1 Centesimo 1900 Umberto I, Reverse - Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Karol Karbownik, Aukcja 14 - Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Karol Karbownik , Lot 437
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Karol Karbownik
  • Date
    June 17, 2024
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 437 Włochy, 1 centesimo 1900 R - piękne Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: 1
Similar
Learn more
Italy 1 Centesimo 1900 Umberto I - Varesi, Sale 80, Lot 611
Varesi
  • Date
    November 9, 2022
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 611 UMBERTO I (1878-1900) 1 Centesimo 1895, 1896, 1897, 1899, 1900 Roma Cu mm 15 • Tot. 5 pz. da SPL a q.FDC.
Similar
Learn more
Italy 1 Centesimo 1900 Umberto I - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 14, Lot 509
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Date
    December 26, 2021
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 509 Umberto I (1878-1900) 1 Centesimo 1900 - Cu - rame rosso - Gig. 62 FDC Shipping only in Italy
Similar
Learn more
Italy 1 Centesimo 1900 Umberto I - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction N.8, Lot 359
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Date
    December 27, 2020
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 359 Umberto I (1878-1900) 1 Centesimo 1900 - Zecca di Roma - Gig. 62 - Cu - rame rosso FDC FOREIGN COUNTRIES DELIVERIES. Delivery to foreign Country for coins, medals and banknotes over than 70 years old, requires export certificate in accordance with the Italian Authorities. Please  read carefully our Sale Conditions HERE.
Similar
Learn more
Italy 1 Centesimo 1900 Umberto I - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 7, Lot 1064
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Date
    November 14, 2020
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 1064 Umberto I (1878-1900) 1 Centesimo 1900 Roma - Cu n.a.
Similar
Learn more
Italy 1 Centesimo 1900 Umberto I - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-LIVE AUCTION 6, Lot 605
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Date
    September 10, 2020
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 605 Umberto I (1878-1900) 1 Centesimo 1900 Roma - Cu n.a.
Similar
Learn more
Italy 1 Centesimo 1900 Umberto I - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-live Auction 4, Lot 290
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Date
    May 1, 2020
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 290 Umberto I - Umberto I (1878-1900) 1 Centesimo 1900 Roma - RAME ROSSO - Cu FDC
Similar
Learn more
Italy 1 Centesimo 1900 Umberto I - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-live Auction 4, Lot 291
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Date
    May 1, 2020
  • Starting price
  • Selling price
Lot 291 Umberto I - Umberto I (1878-1900) 1 Centesimo 1900 Roma - RAME ROSSO - Cu FDC
Similar
Learn more