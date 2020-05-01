Italy 1 Centesimo 1900 Umberto I

Lot 359 Umberto I (1878-1900) 1 Centesimo 1900 - Zecca di Roma - Gig. 62 - Cu - rame rosso FDC FOREIGN COUNTRIES DELIVERIES. Delivery to foreign Country for coins, medals and banknotes over than 70 years old, requires export certificate in accordance with the Italian Authorities. Please read carefully our Sale Conditions HERE.