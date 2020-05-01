Italy 1 Centesimo 1900 Umberto I
Numismatica Ferrarese
- DateJuly 5, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 735 Umberto I (1878-1900) - 1 Centesimo 1900 - Cu. - Mont. 79 Grading/Status: SPL/FDC Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Numismatica Ferrarese
- DateMay 17, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price—
Lot 953 Umberto I (1878-1900) - 1 Centesimo 1900 - Cu - Gigante 62 Grading/Status: FDC Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Numismatica Ferrarese
- DateFebruary 22, 2025
- Starting price
- Selling price—
Lot 952 Regno d'Italia - Umberto I (1878-1900) - 1 Centesimo 1900 - Cu. - Mont. 79 Grading/Status: FDC Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Karol Karbownik
- DateJune 17, 2024
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 437 Włochy, 1 centesimo 1900 R - piękne Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: 1
Varesi
- DateNovember 9, 2022
- Starting price
- Selling price—
Lot 611 UMBERTO I (1878-1900) 1 Centesimo 1895, 1896, 1897, 1899, 1900 Roma Cu mm 15 • Tot. 5 pz. da SPL a q.FDC.
Numismatica Ferrarese
- DateDecember 26, 2021
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 509 Umberto I (1878-1900) 1 Centesimo 1900 - Cu - rame rosso - Gig. 62 FDC Shipping only in Italy
Numismatica Ferrarese
- DateDecember 27, 2020
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 359 Umberto I (1878-1900) 1 Centesimo 1900 - Zecca di Roma - Gig. 62 - Cu - rame rosso FDC FOREIGN COUNTRIES DELIVERIES. Delivery to foreign Country for coins, medals and banknotes over than 70 years old, requires export certificate in accordance with the Italian Authorities. Please read carefully our Sale Conditions HERE.
Numismatica Ferrarese
- DateNovember 14, 2020
- Starting price
- Selling price—
Lot 1064 Umberto I (1878-1900) 1 Centesimo 1900 Roma - Cu n.a.
Numismatica Ferrarese
- DateSeptember 10, 2020
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 605 Umberto I (1878-1900) 1 Centesimo 1900 Roma - Cu n.a.
Numismatica Ferrarese
- DateMay 1, 2020
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 290 Umberto I - Umberto I (1878-1900) 1 Centesimo 1900 Roma - RAME ROSSO - Cu FDC
Numismatica Ferrarese
- DateMay 1, 2020
- Starting price
- Selling price
Lot 291 Umberto I - Umberto I (1878-1900) 1 Centesimo 1900 Roma - RAME ROSSO - Cu FDC