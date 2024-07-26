Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1864 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1864
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1864 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
