Thaler 1864 (Württemberg, William I)

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1864 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

