Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1864 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Thaler 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1864 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Württemberg Thaler 1864 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1864 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1864 at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1864 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1864 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Württemberg Thaler 1864 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1864 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1864 at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2023
Condition XF
Württemberg Thaler 1864 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1864 at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1864 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1864 at auction Gärtner - October 17, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1864 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1864 at auction Zöttl - September 11, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date September 11, 2022
Condition XF
Württemberg Thaler 1864 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1864 at auction Anticomondo - March 3, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1864 at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1864 at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1864 at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1864 at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1864 at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Württemberg Thaler 1864 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
