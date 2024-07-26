Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1862 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1862
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1862 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1432 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Subscription required
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date September 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
