Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1862 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Thaler 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1862 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1432 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Aurea (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (7)
  • Leu (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • Negrini (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (7)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • Westfälische (1)
Württemberg Thaler 1862 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1862 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
296 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1862 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1862 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1862 at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1862 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1862 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1862 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1862 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1862 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1862 at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - August 16, 2023
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date August 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1862 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1862 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1862 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1862 at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1862 at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1862 at auction Aurea - December 10, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1862 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1862 at auction Felzmann - September 5, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date September 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1862 at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1862 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1862 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search