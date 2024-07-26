Thaler 1862 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1862 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1432 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.

