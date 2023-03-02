Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1861 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1861
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1861 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7296 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aurea (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Künker (3)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (7)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- WAG (6)
- Westfälische (1)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search