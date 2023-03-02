Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1861 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Thaler 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1861 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7296 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (7)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (6)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Württemberg Thaler 1861 at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1861 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Württemberg Thaler 1861 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Württemberg Thaler 1861 at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1861 at auction Gärtner - October 17, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1861 at auction Zöttl - August 7, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date August 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1861 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1861 at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1861 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1861 at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1861 at auction Roma Numismatics - October 15, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1861 at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1861 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1861 at auction Aurea - October 8, 2019
Seller Aurea
Date October 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1861 at auction Reinhard Fischer - August 30, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date August 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1861 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1861 at auction Aurea - May 23, 2019
Seller Aurea
Date May 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1861 at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1861 at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1861 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1861 at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1861 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - December 10, 2017
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date December 10, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

