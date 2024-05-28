Thaler 1860 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1860 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1311 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.

