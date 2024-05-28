Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1860 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Thaler 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Bertolami Fine Arts

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1860 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1311 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.

Württemberg Thaler 1860 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1860 at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Württemberg Thaler 1860 at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1860 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1860 at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1860 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1860 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1860 at auction Golden Lion - October 8, 2022
Seller Golden Lion
Date October 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1860 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1860 at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1860 at auction Golden Lion - May 7, 2022
Seller Golden Lion
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1860 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1860 at auction Felzmann - January 18, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1860 at auction Felzmann - January 18, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1860 at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1860 at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1860 at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1860 at auction Auction World - April 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1860 at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1860 at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1860 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

