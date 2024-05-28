Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1860 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Bertolami Fine Arts
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1860
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1860 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1311 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Golden Lion
Date October 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Golden Lion
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date January 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
