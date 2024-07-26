Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1859 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Thaler 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1859 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 904 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 950. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • Coins of History (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (6)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • WAG (16)
  • Westfälische (3)
Württemberg Thaler 1859 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1859 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
251 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Württemberg Thaler 1859 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1859 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1859 at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1859 at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1859 at auction Roma Numismatics - March 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1859 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1859 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1859 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1859 at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1859 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1859 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1859 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1859 at auction Roma Numismatics - July 6, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1859 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1859 at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - April 29, 2023
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1859 at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1859 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1859 at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1859 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
