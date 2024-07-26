Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1859 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1859
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1859 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 904 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 950. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
251 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
