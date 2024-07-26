Thaler 1859 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1859 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 904 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 950. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (9) AU (25) XF (29) VF (23) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) Service PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (1)

Aurea (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

Coins of History (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Felzmann (4)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (2)

Heritage (2)

HERVERA (1)

Höhn (2)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (8)

Möller (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)

Numis Poland (1)

Rare Coins (3)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Roma Numismatics (4)

Russiancoin (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (6)

Teutoburger (8)

WAG (16)

Westfälische (3)