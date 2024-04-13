Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1858 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1858 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Thaler 1858 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1858 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 472 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Württemberg Thaler 1858 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1858 at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1858 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1858 at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1858 at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1858 at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1858 at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1858 at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1858 at auction Coins of History - March 10, 2019
Seller Coins of History
Date March 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1858 at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1858 at auction Höhn - September 13, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date September 13, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1858 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1858 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1858 at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1858 at auction Alexander - April 26, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1858 at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1858 at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1858 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1858 at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1858 at auction WAG - October 13, 2013
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1858 at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

