Thaler 1858 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1858 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 472 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (13) VF (7) Condition (slab) VF30 (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

Coins of History (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Felzmann (1)

Grün (2)

Höhn (2)

Rauch (2)

Sonntag (4)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (5)

Westfälische (1)