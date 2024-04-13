Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1858 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1858
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1858 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 472 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Coins of History (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Rauch (2)
- Sonntag (4)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (5)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date September 13, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
