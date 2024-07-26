Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1857 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1857
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1857 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4384 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place October 17, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Bertolami (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (6)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (8)
- Meister & Sonntag (2)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Schulman (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (6)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date January 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 11, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search