Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1857 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1857 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Thaler 1857 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1857 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4384 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place October 17, 2013.

Württemberg Thaler 1857 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
423 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1857 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1857 at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 86 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1857 at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1857 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1857 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1857 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1857 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1857 at auction Karamitsos - June 18, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1857 at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1857 at auction Schulman - April 5, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1857 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1857 at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1857 at auction Felzmann - January 17, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date January 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1857 at auction Stack's - August 11, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date August 11, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1857 at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1857 at auction Bertolami - May 3, 2020
Seller Bertolami
Date May 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1857 at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1857 at auction Gärtner - February 7, 2020
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1857 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1857 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

