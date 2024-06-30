Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1837 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1837 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Thaler 1837 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,49 g
  • Pure silver (0,823 oz) 25,5973 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1837 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 953 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Meister & Sonntag (2)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Sonntag (9)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (11)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Württemberg Thaler 1837 W at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 640 PLN
Württemberg Thaler 1837 W at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price


Württemberg Thaler 1837 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price


Württemberg Thaler 1837 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price


Württemberg Thaler 1837 W at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price


Württemberg Thaler 1837 W at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price


Württemberg Thaler 1837 W at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price


Württemberg Thaler 1837 W at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price


Württemberg Thaler 1837 W at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price


Württemberg Thaler 1837 W at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price


Württemberg Thaler 1837 W at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price


Württemberg Thaler 1837 W at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price


Württemberg Thaler 1837 W at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price


Württemberg Thaler 1837 W at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price


Württemberg Thaler 1837 W at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price


Württemberg Thaler 1837 W at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 7, 2022
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price


Württemberg Thaler 1837 W at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1837 W at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price


Württemberg Thaler 1837 W at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price


Württemberg Thaler 1837 W at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price



