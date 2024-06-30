Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1837 W (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,49 g
- Pure silver (0,823 oz) 25,5973 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1837
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1837 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 953 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
