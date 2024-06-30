Thaler 1837 W (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1837 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 953 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

