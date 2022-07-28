Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1834 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1834 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Thaler 1834 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,49 g
  • Pure silver (0,823 oz) 25,5973 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1834 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3889 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Württemberg Thaler 1834 W at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1834 W at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
594 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1834 W at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

