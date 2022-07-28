Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1834 W (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,49 g
- Pure silver (0,823 oz) 25,5973 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1834
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1834 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3889 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
