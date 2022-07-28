Thaler 1834 W (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1834 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3889 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (1) XF (1)