Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1833 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1833 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Thaler 1833 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,49 g
  • Pure silver (0,823 oz) 25,5973 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1833 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2138 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • HIRSCH (6)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W at auction HIRSCH - February 17, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W at auction Höhn - February 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date February 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W at auction Gärtner - June 20, 2015
Seller Gärtner
Date June 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W at auction Künker - March 12, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1833 W at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1833 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search