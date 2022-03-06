Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1833 W (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,49 g
- Pure silver (0,823 oz) 25,5973 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1833
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1833 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2138 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
