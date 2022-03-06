Thaler 1833 W (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1833 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2138 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (4) XF (2) VF (10) Condition (slab) AU53 (2) Service PCGS (2)