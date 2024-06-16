Thaler 1832 W (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1832 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 700 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (4) XF (11) VF (12) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) Service PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Aurea (1)

Busso Peus (3)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (1)

Grün (2)

Höhn (3)

Künker (4)

M&M AG, CH (1)

Möller (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Rauch (3)

Sonntag (2)

Teutoburger (3)

WAG (3)