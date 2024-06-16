Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1832 W (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,49 g
- Pure silver (0,823 oz) 25,5973 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1832
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1832 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 700 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
