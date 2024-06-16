Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1832 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1832 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Thaler 1832 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,49 g
  • Pure silver (0,823 oz) 25,5973 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1832 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 700 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (4)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (3)
Württemberg Thaler 1832 W at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
289 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1832 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1832 W at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1832 W at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1832 W at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1832 W at auction Künker - October 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1832 W at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1832 W at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1832 W at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1832 W at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1832 W at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1832 W at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1832 W at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1832 W at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1832 W at auction Felzmann - November 9, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1832 W at auction Rauch - June 29, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1832 W at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1832 W at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1832 W at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1832 W at auction CNG - March 11, 2014
Seller CNG
Date March 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1832 W at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

