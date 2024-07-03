Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1831 W (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,49 g
- Pure silver (0,823 oz) 25,5973 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1831
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1831 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2387 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place June 21, 2004.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 25, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
