Thaler 1831 W (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1831 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2387 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place June 21, 2004.

Сondition AU (2) XF (10) VF (6) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service NGC (1)