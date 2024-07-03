Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1831 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1831 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Thaler 1831 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,49 g
  • Pure silver (0,823 oz) 25,5973 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1831 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2387 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place June 21, 2004.

Württemberg Thaler 1831 W at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
403 $
Price in auction currency 375 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1831 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1831 W at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1831 W at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1831 W at auction Anticomondo - March 3, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1831 W at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1831 W at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1831 W at auction Hess Divo - December 3, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1831 W at auction SINCONA - May 22, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1831 W at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1831 W at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1831 W at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1831 W at auction Rauch - June 29, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1831 W at auction Heritage - October 25, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date October 25, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1831 W at auction Gärtner - June 20, 2015
Seller Gärtner
Date June 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1831 W at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1831 W at auction Aurea - May 25, 2013
Seller Aurea
Date May 25, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1831 W at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

