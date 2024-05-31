Thaler 1830 W (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1830 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1390 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.

Сondition AU (2) XF (5) VF (2)