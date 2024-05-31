Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1830 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1830 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Thaler 1830 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,49 g
  • Pure silver (0,823 oz) 25,5973 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1830 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1390 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • San Martino (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Württemberg Thaler 1830 W at auction San Martino - May 31, 2024
Württemberg Thaler 1830 W at auction San Martino - May 31, 2024
Seller San Martino
Date May 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1830 W at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1830 W at auction Gärtner - February 7, 2020
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
143 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1830 W at auction VL Nummus - March 24, 2019
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1830 W at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1830 W at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1830 W at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1830 W at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1830 W at auction Künker - March 10, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1830 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search