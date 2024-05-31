Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1830 W (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,49 g
- Pure silver (0,823 oz) 25,5973 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1830
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1830 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1390 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
143 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Search