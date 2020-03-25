Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1829 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1829 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Thaler 1829 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,49 g
  • Pure silver (0,823 oz) 25,5973 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1829 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1389 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.

Württemberg Thaler 1829 W at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1829 W at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1829 W at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1829 W at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1829 W at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

