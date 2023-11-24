Thaler 1828 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1828 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3118 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 20, 2023.

