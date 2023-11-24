Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1828 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Thaler 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,49 g
  • Pure silver (0,823 oz) 25,5973 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1828 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3118 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 20, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • PAOLETTI (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • UBS (1)
Württemberg Thaler 1828 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1828 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1828 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1828 at auction Höhn - February 28, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1828 at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1828 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1828 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1828 at auction PAOLETTI - June 19, 2019
Seller PAOLETTI
Date June 19, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1828 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1828 at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1828 at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1828 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1828 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Württemberg Thaler 1828 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1828 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1828 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1828 at auction Künker - June 22, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1828 at auction Gärtner - June 20, 2015
Seller Gärtner
Date June 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1828 at auction Künker - October 11, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1828 at auction Spink - June 21, 2011
Seller Spink
Date June 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1828 at auction Heritage - September 19, 2003
Württemberg Thaler 1828 at auction Heritage - September 19, 2003
Seller Heritage
Date September 19, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1828 at auction UBS - January 28, 2002
Seller UBS
Date January 28, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

