Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1828 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,49 g
- Pure silver (0,823 oz) 25,5973 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1828
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1828 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3118 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 20, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Gärtner (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (2)
- PAOLETTI (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Sonntag (2)
- Spink (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller PAOLETTI
Date June 19, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 19, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search