Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1827 W (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,49 g
- Pure silver (0,823 oz) 25,5973 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1827
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1827 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3379 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (7)
- Künker (6)
- Marciniak (1)
- Möller (2)
- Naumann (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Sonntag (5)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
338 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
