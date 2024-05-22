Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1827 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1827 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Thaler 1827 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,49 g
  • Pure silver (0,823 oz) 25,5973 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1827 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3379 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.

Württemberg Thaler 1827 W at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1827 W at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
338 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1827 W at auction Naumann - August 6, 2023
Seller Naumann
Date August 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1827 W at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1827 W at auction Naumann - December 4, 2022
Seller Naumann
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1827 W at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1827 W at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1827 W at auction Busso Peus - November 8, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1827 W at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1827 W at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1827 W at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1827 W at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1827 W at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1827 W at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1827 W at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1827 W at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1827 W at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1827 W at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1827 W at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1827 W at auction Gärtner - June 20, 2015
Seller Gärtner
Date June 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

