Thaler 1827 W (Württemberg, William I)

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1827 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3379 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.

