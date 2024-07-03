Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1826 W (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,49 g
- Pure silver (0,823 oz) 25,5973 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1826
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1826 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1266 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place June 22, 2009.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
