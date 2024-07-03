Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1826 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1826 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Thaler 1826 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,49 g
  • Pure silver (0,823 oz) 25,5973 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1826 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1266 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place June 22, 2009.

Württemberg Thaler 1826 W at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
484 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1826 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1826 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1826 W at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Württemberg Thaler 1826 W at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1826 W at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1826 W at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1826 W at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1826 W at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1826 W at auction Künker - February 25, 2021
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1826 W at auction Felzmann - December 2, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1826 W at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1826 W at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1826 W at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1826 W at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1826 W at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1826 W at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1826 W at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1826 W at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1826 W at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1826 W at auction Rauch - June 29, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1826 W at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

