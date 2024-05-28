Thaler 1825 W (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1825 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1026 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2019.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (26) XF (94) VF (66) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) XF45 (2) VF30 (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (1)

Auction World (1)

Auctiones (3)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

Busso Peus (6)

Cayón (2)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins of History (1)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Frühwald (3)

Gärtner (4)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (14)

Heritage (2)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (10)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (4)

Künker (33)

Leu (1)

Meister & Sonntag (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (12)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Münzenonline (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (7)

Rhenumis (1)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russiancoin (4)

SINCONA (5)

Sonntag (17)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (10)

UBS (3)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

VL Nummus (3)

WAG (15)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)