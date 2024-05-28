Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1825 W (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1825 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Thaler 1825 W - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,49 g
  • Pure silver (0,823 oz) 25,5973 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (201)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1825 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1026 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Busso Peus (6)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coins of History (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Gärtner (4)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (14)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (10)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (33)
  • Leu (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (12)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (7)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Sonntag (17)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (10)
  • UBS (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • VL Nummus (3)
  • WAG (15)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Württemberg Thaler 1825 W at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1825 W at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1825 W at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1825 W at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1825 W at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1825 W at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1825 W at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1825 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1825 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1825 W at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1825 W at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1825 W at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1825 W at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1825 W at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1825 W at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
Seller Leu
Date February 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1825 W at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1825 W at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1825 W at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1825 W at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1825 W at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1825 W at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Württemberg Thaler 1825 W at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Württemberg Thaler 1825 W at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Württemberg Thaler 1825 W at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Württemberg Thaler 1825 W at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Württemberg Thaler 1825 W at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1825 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search