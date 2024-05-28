Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1825 W (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,49 g
- Pure silver (0,823 oz) 25,5973 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1825
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (201)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1825 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1026 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
