Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1818 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1818
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1818 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1424 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5885 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2354 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
