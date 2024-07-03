Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1818 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1818 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Thaler 1818 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1818 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1424 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5885 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2354 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction BAC - March 17, 2021
Seller BAC
Date March 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction BAC - September 8, 2020
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction BAC - February 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction BAC - June 4, 2019
Seller BAC
Date June 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction BAC - October 18, 2018
Seller BAC
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction BAC - February 27, 2018
Seller BAC
Date February 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction BAC - May 30, 2017
Seller BAC
Date May 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

