Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1817 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1817 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Thaler 1817 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,49 g
  • Pure silver (0,823 oz) 25,5973 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1817 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 948 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Württemberg Thaler 1817 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3493 $
Price in auction currency 3250 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1817 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
484 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1817 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1817 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1817 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1817 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1817 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1817 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1817 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1817 at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1817 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1817 at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1817 at auction Rauch - June 11, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date June 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1817 at auction Felzmann - December 2, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1817 at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1817 at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1817 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1817 at auction WAG - July 5, 2020
Seller WAG
Date July 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1817 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

