Thaler 1817 (Württemberg, William I)

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1817 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 948 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

