Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1817 (Württemberg, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,49 g
- Pure silver (0,823 oz) 25,5973 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1817
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1817 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 948 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3493 $
Price in auction currency 3250 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
